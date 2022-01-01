Twitter reactions to No. 15 Iowa’s 20-17 loss to No. 22 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl
The Hawkeyes finish the season with a 10-4 record.
January 1, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — The No. 22 Kentucky football team scored a game-winning touchdown with one minute and 48 seconds remaining in Saturday’s Citrus Bowl to defeat No. 15 Iowa, 20-17.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw his third interception of the game on the next Hawkeye possession to seal the Wildcats’ win. Fans were very active on Twitter during and after the game.
Below are a variety of their reactions.
Thinking about another season of a Petras-led Iowa offense pic.twitter.com/hlp8GtZIoK
— Jordan Garretson (@jordangarretson) January 1, 2022
Kentucky scored a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl and now the question is whether 7 points is too much for Brian Ferentz to overcome
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022
LB Jack Campbell now with 137 tackles, the most in a season since Josey Jewell in 2017. #Hawkeyes
— IowaFBLive (@IowaFBLive) January 1, 2022
How Iowa fans hit the whiskey bottle while watching this offense pic.twitter.com/himaUllP6D
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) January 1, 2022
After Spencer Petras answered his final question today, he said, “See you next year.”
He also had this message for Iowa fans. (Resend) pic.twitter.com/KvHkCyXt85
— Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) January 1, 2022
Kentucky finds the end zone and takes the late lead over Iowa 😤
ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/GZ5zCzAm3g
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022
The Hawkeye Wave made it to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl. 👋 pic.twitter.com/CTtFgigDqX
— University of Iowa (@uiowa) January 1, 2022
If you’re the Iowa staff and you don’t see the problems with your offense…not sure what to say at this point. Can’t march this thing out the same way in ’22 and expect it to work. Need to make the tough decisions that give you a better chance to win on offense
— Hawkeye Gamefilm (@hawkeyegamefilm) January 1, 2022
You’re not going to believe this but Spencer Petras cost Iowa a football game
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022
iowa was a QB away from losing by 30 to Georgia
— PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) January 1, 2022
Hats off to Tyler Linderbaum, hell of a career at Iowa and set a new high watermark for OC with his play in ’21. Still remember him swapping back over to OC from DT years ago in bowl prep & thinking ‘must be something to it’ and damned if there wasn’t, one of the all time greats
— Hawkeye Gamefilm (@hawkeyegamefilm) January 1, 2022
Look: It was a 10-win season where Iowa spent a week at No. 2. That’s not a failure. It’s the most frustrating 10-win season in program history, without question. But it’s not a failure.
— WWF Hall of Famer Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) January 1, 2022
As loyal as they come.
Thank you for supporting us all season long, Hawkeye Nation.
We gave it everything we had.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/106F3XdknL
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 1, 2022
We won the @CitrusBowl, #BBN!#ForTheTeam 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/r7m3trkPbE
— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) January 1, 2022
Brian Ferentz is not a popular guy right now. Iowa’s offense is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/tH3qQHsa2e
— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 1, 2022
Real proud of that group right there. Nothing for them to hang their heads about. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/s9Xd6jqseZ
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) January 1, 2022
Leshon Williams steamrolled this guy all the way to Counciltucky pic.twitter.com/u9DVmGQ4um
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) January 1, 2022
4 minutes into 3Q, Ohio State and Utah have scored 9 TDs. That’s more than Iowa has scored all year.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2022