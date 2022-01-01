Twitter reactions to No. 15 Iowa’s 20-17 loss to No. 22 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl

The Hawkeyes finish the season with a 10-4 record.

Kentucky running backJuTahn McClain carries the ball during the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl between No. 15 Iowa and No. 22 Kentucky at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The No. 22 Kentucky football team scored a game-winning touchdown with one minute and 48 seconds remaining in Saturday’s Citrus Bowl to defeat No. 15 Iowa, 20-17.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw his third interception of the game on the next Hawkeye possession to seal the Wildcats’ win. Fans were very active on Twitter during and after the game.

Below are a variety of their reactions.

Thinking about another season of a Petras-led Iowa offense pic.twitter.com/hlp8GtZIoK — Jordan Garretson (@jordangarretson) January 1, 2022

Kentucky scored a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl and now the question is whether 7 points is too much for Brian Ferentz to overcome — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022

LB Jack Campbell now with 137 tackles, the most in a season since Josey Jewell in 2017. #Hawkeyes — IowaFBLive (@IowaFBLive) January 1, 2022

How Iowa fans hit the whiskey bottle while watching this offense pic.twitter.com/himaUllP6D — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) January 1, 2022

After Spencer Petras answered his final question today, he said, “See you next year.” He also had this message for Iowa fans. (Resend) pic.twitter.com/KvHkCyXt85 — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) January 1, 2022

Kentucky finds the end zone and takes the late lead over Iowa 😤 ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/GZ5zCzAm3g — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

The Hawkeye Wave made it to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl. 👋 pic.twitter.com/CTtFgigDqX — University of Iowa (@uiowa) January 1, 2022

If you’re the Iowa staff and you don’t see the problems with your offense…not sure what to say at this point. Can’t march this thing out the same way in ’22 and expect it to work. Need to make the tough decisions that give you a better chance to win on offense — Hawkeye Gamefilm (@hawkeyegamefilm) January 1, 2022

You’re not going to believe this but Spencer Petras cost Iowa a football game — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022

iowa was a QB away from losing by 30 to Georgia — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) January 1, 2022

Hats off to Tyler Linderbaum, hell of a career at Iowa and set a new high watermark for OC with his play in ’21. Still remember him swapping back over to OC from DT years ago in bowl prep & thinking ‘must be something to it’ and damned if there wasn’t, one of the all time greats — Hawkeye Gamefilm (@hawkeyegamefilm) January 1, 2022

Look: It was a 10-win season where Iowa spent a week at No. 2. That’s not a failure. It’s the most frustrating 10-win season in program history, without question. But it’s not a failure. — WWF Hall of Famer Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) January 1, 2022

As loyal as they come. Thank you for supporting us all season long, Hawkeye Nation. We gave it everything we had.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/106F3XdknL — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 1, 2022

Brian Ferentz is not a popular guy right now. Iowa’s offense is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/tH3qQHsa2e — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 1, 2022

Real proud of that group right there. Nothing for them to hang their heads about. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/s9Xd6jqseZ — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) January 1, 2022

Leshon Williams steamrolled this guy all the way to Counciltucky pic.twitter.com/u9DVmGQ4um — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) January 1, 2022