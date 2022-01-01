Twitter reactions to No. 15 Iowa’s 20-17 loss to No. 22 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl

The Hawkeyes finish the season with a 10-4 record.

Grace Smith

Kentucky running backJuTahn McClain carries the ball during the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl between No. 15 Iowa and No. 22 Kentucky at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
January 1, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — The No. 22 Kentucky football team scored a game-winning touchdown with one minute and 48 seconds remaining in Saturday’s Citrus Bowl to defeat No. 15 Iowa, 20-17.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw his third interception of the game on the next Hawkeye possession to seal the Wildcats’ win. Fans were very active on Twitter during and after the game.

Below are a variety of their reactions.

