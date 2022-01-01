Watch: Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta scores on screen pass to give Hawkeyes the lead

The Hawkeyes lead the Wildcats, 16-13, in the fourth quarter of the Citrus Bowl.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl between No. 15 Iowa and No. 22 Kentucky at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 20-17. LaPorta caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa just took the lead in the Citrus Bowl.

Tight end Sam LaPorta caught a throwback tight end screen and followed his blockers 36 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. The play capped a nine-play, 92-yard Iowa drive. LaPorta now has five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown on the day. Iowa leads Kentucky, 16-13, midway through the fourth quarter.

Watch LaPorta’s play below.