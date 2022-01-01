Watch: Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta scores on screen pass to give Hawkeyes the lead
The Hawkeyes lead the Wildcats, 16-13, in the fourth quarter of the Citrus Bowl.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa just took the lead in the Citrus Bowl.
Tight end Sam LaPorta caught a throwback tight end screen and followed his blockers 36 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. The play capped a nine-play, 92-yard Iowa drive. LaPorta now has five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown on the day. Iowa leads Kentucky, 16-13, midway through the fourth quarter.
Watch LaPorta’s play below.
TOUCHDOWN IOWA SAM LAPORTA THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/4FuTBjp1PR
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) January 1, 2022