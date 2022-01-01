Watch: Iowa’s Arland Bruce runs 20 yards for a touchdown
The Hawkeyes trail the Wildcats, 13-10, late in the third quarter.
January 1, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa’s offense has life.
Wide receiver Arland Bruce IV ran around the end for a 20-yard rushing touchdown for Iowa’s first touchdown of the Citrus Bowl. It is only the Iowa offense’s third offensive touchdown in the last four games. The play also marked Iowa’s first third-down conversion of the afternoon. Watch the highlight of the play below.
ARLAND BRUCE ON THE REVERSE TOUCHDOWN IOWA pic.twitter.com/knHUb2L2Fr
— Iowa Nostalgia (@RetroHawkeyes) January 1, 2022