Watch: Iowa’s Arland Bruce runs 20 yards for a touchdown

The Hawkeyes trail the Wildcats, 13-10, late in the third quarter.

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl between No. 15 Iowa and No. 22 Kentucky at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 20-17.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa’s offense has life.

Wide receiver Arland Bruce IV ran around the end for a 20-yard rushing touchdown for Iowa’s first touchdown of the Citrus Bowl. It is only the Iowa offense’s third offensive touchdown in the last four games. The play also marked Iowa’s first third-down conversion of the afternoon. Watch the highlight of the play below.

