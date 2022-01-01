Spencer Petras starting at quarterback for Hawkeyes in Citrus Bowl

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Iowa offense recorded 279 total yards compared to Michigan’s 461. The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spencer Petras will start at quarterback for the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday.

Petras is taking reps with the first-team offense in pregame warmups ahead of No. 15 Iowa’s (10-3 overall, 7-3 Big Ten) matchup with No. 22 Kentucky (9-3 overall, 5-3 SEC). Petras was listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart released ahead of the bowl game, but head coach Kirk Ferentz did not confirm that he would start.

Alex Padilla will serve as the backup quarterback.

Petras started all eight of Iowa’s games in 2020 and entered the 2021 season as a starter. Petras started nine games during the 2021 regular season and played the first half of Iowa’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game before leaving with a torso injury after one third-quarter drive. Padilla, who has started three games for Iowa this year, relieved Petras in the third quarter against the Wolverines.

Petras has completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,669 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions this season. In a smaller sample size, Padilla has completed 49.1 percent of his throws for 636 yards and has tossed two touchdowns and two picks in 2021.

