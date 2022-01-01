Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson will not play in Citrus Bowl

Johnson is out because of a non-COVID-19 related reason, the team said.

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson attempts to catch a pass during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Johnson, a Nebraska native, had one catch for 11 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on Saturday, the team announced during pregame warmups. Johnson’s absence is not COVID-19 related, the team said.

Johnson caught 18 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman season and was a starter out wide for the Hawkeyes by the end of the year. Iowa is already down at receiver after senior Tyrone Tracy Jr. transferred to Purdue after Iowa’s loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. No. 15 Iowa’s (10-3 overall, 7-3 Big Ten) matchup with No. 22 Kentucky (9-3 overall, 5-3 SEC) kicks off at noon CT on ABC.

