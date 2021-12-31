Photos: 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Iowa and Kentucky pep rallies

The 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl hosted pep rallies for both Iowa and Kentucky fans at The Pointe in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Hawkeyes and Wildcats attended the event before the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl tomorrow on New Years Day.

Iowa radio play-by-play commentator Gary Dolphin spoke at Iowa’s pep rally. The last time Dolphin called a bowl game for Iowa in Orlando, the 2005 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the LSU Tigers, 30-25, on a last-second touchdown. Dolphin said he considered it one of his favorite calls. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz defeated current Alabama head coach Nick Saban in the matchup.

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson also spoke at the pep rally. Wilson joked she did not attend bowl games in her previous job with the University of Illinois.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops joined the Wildcats in their pep rally. Stoops expressed gratitude to Kentucky fans for showing up in Orlando.

Iowa and Kentucky will match up tomorrow at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at noon CST.