Watch: Iowa football team participates in Citrus Bowl’s Day for Kids at Fun Spot America theme park

Both Iowa and Kentucky went on rides with local children as part of the bowl event.

Iowa linebacker Jaden Harrell and his paired child Andre Jones put their hands up on a roller coaster during the Vrbo Citrus Bowl Day for Kids at Fun Spot America Theme Park in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Citrus Bowl Day for Kids is a 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl sponsored event that hosts both Iowa and Kentucky. Players from both teams grouped up with children and participated in rides and various activities around the theme park.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Both the Iowa and Kentucky football teams participated in the Citrus Bowl’s Day for Kids at the Fun Spot America theme park on Thursday morning.

From riding roller coaster to looking at alligators, the Hawkeyes and Wildcats spent two hours taking a break from preparing to play each other. Look at DI TV Sports Reporter Michael Merrick’s video recap of the event and a photo slideshow courtesy of DI photo editors Grace Smith and Jerod Ringwald below.

Slideshow: Photos: 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Day for Kids

The #Hawkeyes are looking at the alligator exhibit. Kirk Ferentz: “You gonna wrestle one?” Tyler Linderbaum: “No, I think I’m gonna pass.” pic.twitter.com/zFgJCkFCWe — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) December 30, 2021

How do we feel about this ride, Hawkeye fans? pic.twitter.com/FCxaL2kolz — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) December 30, 2021