Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. No. 17 Iowa State
December 10, 2021
The No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Hilton Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Cyclones improved to 9-0 after defeating the Hawkeyes, 73-53.
Last year the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones,105-77. The Cyclones finished the year with a 2-22 record. Following the year, the Cyclones hired new head coach T.J. Otzelberger.
Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington led the team with 29 points, shooting 11-14 from the field and 3-5 from beyond the arc.
The nation’s leading scorer coming into the game, Iowa forward Keegan Murray, scored nine points. Murray averaged 23.9 points per game before the matchup.
As a team, Iowa shot 18.5% from the 3-point line and 27% from the field to bring their season record to 7-3. Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon led the team in scoring with 17 points.
The Hawkeyes will look to rebound against Utah State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 8 P.M.