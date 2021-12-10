Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. No. 17 Iowa State

The No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Hilton Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Cyclones improved to 9-0 after defeating the Hawkeyes, 73-53.

Last year the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones,105-77. The Cyclones finished the year with a 2-22 record. Following the year, the Cyclones hired new head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington led the team with 29 points, shooting 11-14 from the field and 3-5 from beyond the arc.

The nation’s leading scorer coming into the game, Iowa forward Keegan Murray, scored nine points. Murray averaged 23.9 points per game before the matchup.

As a team, Iowa shot 18.5% from the 3-point line and 27% from the field to bring their season record to 7-3. Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon led the team in scoring with 17 points.

The Hawkeyes will look to rebound against Utah State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 8 P.M.