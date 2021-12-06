Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Illinois

Jerod Ringwald, Photo Editor
December 6, 2021

Iowa returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to play Illinois on Monday, Dec. 6. Illinois defeated Iowa, 87-83.

Illinois out-rebounded Iowa, 52-23, on their way to a victory. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery called the rebound margin, “unacceptable.” Illinois center Kofi Cockburn led the team in rebounds with 18. 

Illinois guards Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison stepped up to score 42 points combined, each with 21 of their own. Illinois played without starting guard André Curbelo.

Iowa plays Iowa State next in Ames on Thursday, Dec. 9.

120621_iowaillinoisBB_JR095
Gallery|26 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa and Illinois huddle up during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. 12,072 fans attended the game.The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 87-83.
