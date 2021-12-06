Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Illinois

Iowa returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to play Illinois on Monday, Dec. 6. Illinois defeated Iowa, 87-83.

Illinois out-rebounded Iowa, 52-23, on their way to a victory. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery called the rebound margin, “unacceptable.” Illinois center Kofi Cockburn led the team in rebounds with 18.

Illinois guards Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison stepped up to score 42 points combined, each with 21 of their own. Illinois played without starting guard André Curbelo.

Iowa plays Iowa State next in Ames on Thursday, Dec. 9.