Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Western Michigan

Dimia Burrell, Photojournalist
November 23, 2021

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Western Michigan Broncos at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The Hawkeyes improved to 5-0 after beating the Broncos 109-61.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points after scoring the first 17 points of the game for the Hawkeyes.

The Iowa bench outscored the Broncos 63-61. The Broncos dropped to 1-3 on the season following the game.

The Hawkeyes take on Portland State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 26.

Dimia Burrell
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and guard Jordan Bohannon honor Bohannon’s record for Big Ten career 3-pointers during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday Nov. 22, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos 109-61.
