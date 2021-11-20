Watch: Iowa’s Charlie Jones returns kickoff 100 yards for touchdown against Illinois

The Hawkeyes are back in the game after the score, trailing the Fighting Illini, 10-7, in the first quarter.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones runs the ball down the field after a kick return during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz joked earlier in the week that his team’s kickoff return unit had the week off because of the strength of Illinois’ kicker’s leg. Well, Ferentz was wrong.

Senior wide receiver and returner Charlier Jones ran a kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown to get the Hawkeyes back into their Senior Day game against the Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium. Illinois had just taken a 10-0 first-quarter lead before Jones ran the kickoff back. Illinois now leads, 10-7, late in the first quarter.

Watch the touchdown return below.