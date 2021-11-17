Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. North Carolina Central

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the North Carolina Central Eagles 86-69 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. During the game, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon tied the record for Big Ten career 3-pointers made at 374. Bohannon tied former Ohio State guard Jon Diebler but failed to take the lead after shooting 1-9 from 3-point range during the game. Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the team in points with 27. Murray also helped the Hawkeyes collect 44 rebounds with 21 of his own. Iowa will match up with Alabama Southern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.