Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Longwood

Jerod Ringwald, Photo Editor
November 10, 2021

110921_iowalongwoodbball_JR001
Gallery|22 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
The Iowa spirit squad moves flags around the court during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Longwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lancers 106-73.
Facebook Comments