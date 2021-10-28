Iowa Senate approves second set of redistricting maps, legislation moves to the House

The maps, the second set proposed by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, passed the Republican-led Senate with little opposition.

The Iowa Senate passed the second proposed set of redistricting maps from the Iowa Legislative Services Agency in special session on Thursday.

The latest set of maps received bipartisan support with a vote of 48-1 in the Senate. Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, was the sole no vote.

The first round of maps from the Legislative Services Agency, a nonpartisan group responsible for drawing Iowa’s maps, was rejected by Senate Republicans.

“For us, it’s less about an individual map and it’s more about the process,” said Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D- Coralville, in an interview with The Daily Iowan on Wednesday night. “From the beginning, we’ve been saying Iowans want fair maps that have been drawn by the nonpartisan experts, without political amendments. And that’s what we saw in the first map, and that’s what we’re seeing on the second map.”

“After review of the second Redistricting Plan, I believe it corrects the failures of Plan One to redistrict the state in a compact manner with minimal differences in population,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, in a prepared statement. “Despite years of fear-mongering about Gerrymandering and claims the first map could not be improved, the Iowa Senate followed the process outlined in Iowa Code and a more compact map with better population differences has been approved. Senate Republicans look forward to continuing to serve the people of Iowa by delivering lower taxes and more pro-growth policies for the next decade.”

The plan will now go to the House for approval.

If approved by the House, the map would put Johnson County into the newly-drawn 1st Congressional District. The district covers much of what is now the 2nd District. Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who represents the 2nd District, would be drawn into the new 3rd District, putting her in the same district as Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

“I look forward to seeing the reapportionment process continue in Iowa’s traditional nonpartisan manner,” Miller-Meeks said in a prepared statement on Oct. 21. “I will be a candidate for re-election; therefore, I will be eager to get to know the people, businesses, communities in my newly drawn district when the process is finalized.”