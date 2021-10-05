Iowa Senate rejects first legislative plan

Republicans in the Iowa Senate said the maps could be improved, but Democrats said they satisfied Iowa Code.

Republicans in the Iowa Senate voted down the first set of congressional and legislative maps proposed by the Iowa Legislative Services Agency, requiring the nonpartisan agency to return to the drawing board for another set of maps.

The Senate failed to approve the maps in a 18-32 vote along party lines.

Lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse on Tuesday for a special session on redistricting.

The redistricting bill, SSB 1277, was brought before the Senate State Government Committee at 11:05 a.m., where the committee chair Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, moved the bill be approved without recommendation to the full Senate.

In the Senate, Smith argued that the plan can be improved in terms of compactness and population.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver echoed those comments in a written statement.

“Iowa has a good redistricting process and by requesting a second map, the Senate has continued to follow that process today,” he wrote. “Senate Republicans believe LSA can improve the compactness and population deviation of several districts by developing a second redistricting plan. My colleagues and I look forward to reviewing that plan and its compliance with the criteria established in Iowa Code.”

Two Democrats, Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, rose in support of the maps before it was voted down.

“The maps before us satisfy the Iowa law and the Iowa constitution,” Jochum said. “To those Republicans in this room who may have some concerns, this map is fair, it’s independent, it does not give an advantage of one party over the other.”

Bisignano said if the second map is rejected, the legislature could go down a path of partisan redistricting, against the reputation of nonpartisanship redistrict Iowa touts.

After the second plan is drawn up legislators again will have to simply vote yes or no, without making any amendments to the map. If the second plan was voted down a third set of maps would be drawn, and in that case legislators could make amendments — this has never happened in Iowa’s history.

The Iowa Legislative Services Agency is a nonpartisan group that provides committee staffing, legal drafting, budgeting services to the General Assembly. When drawing the maps, it cannot consider the addresses of incumbents, voter registration data, previous election results, or demographic information other than the population.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, according to October voter registration numbers from the Secretary of State’s office, if this set of maps had been approved, Republicans would maintain a majority in the 4th Congressional District and have a slight majority in the 2nd Congressional District. Democrats would have a slight majority in the 3rd district, and in the first district registered Democrats would have a 61,000 lead over registered Republicans.

The legislature must approve a set of maps by Dec. 1, per the Iowa Supreme Court.