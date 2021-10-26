Letter to the Editor | Megan Alter and Bruce Teague uphold up values of the Democratic Party
Johnson County Democrats support Megan Alter and Bruce Teague for the two Iowa City Council at-large seats.
October 26, 2021
We, the undersigned Johnson County Democrats, are personally endorsing Megan Alter and Bruce Teague in the contested race for the two Iowa City Council at-large seats.
Despite the fact that the Johnson County Democratic Party’s current bylaws and filing deadlines don’t allow enough time to complete the organization’s usual endorsement process, we feel it is our duty to inform our fellow Democratic voters of who we support and why we are endorsing them.
Both Alter and Teague are Democrats of good standing who have spent years supporting local, state, and national level Democratic candidates and causes. You may have seen them yourselves out knocking doors, making phone calls, marching, demonstrating, and participating in caucuses and conventions.
More than just loyalty to our party, this indicates loyalty to the values and principles we share and support, from supporting equality and equity regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation, to protecting the environment and the rights of workers.
We also feel we need to make sure that our Democratic friends and allies know that the third candidate in the race is someone we find to be problematic. A lifelong Republican and conservative activist who just changed his registration to “No Party” last October, Jason Glass has at various times served as the Johnson County Chair for Republican politicians such as Sens. Rand Paul and Joni Ernst. This does not indicate a set of values that align with ours as we have expressed through our own actions and platform.
Therefore, we encourage our fellow Johnson County Democrats in Iowa City to vote for Alter and Teague in the contested at-large council race.
Sincerely,
Tony Andrys
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member, Public Relations Chair Coralville Precinct 01
Tom Carsner
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member
Iowa City Precinct 17
Martha Ann Crawford
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member
Washington Township
Anthony Currin
Johnson County Democratic Party Affirmative Action Chair
Scott Township
Gerene Denning
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member
Iowa City Precinct 23
Em Domingues
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Alternate, Affirmative Action Committee Member
Iowa City Precinct 01
Andrew Dunn
Candidate for Iowa House
Iowa City Precinct 17
Mackensie Graham
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member
Coralville Precinct 02
Peter Hansen
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member
Iowa City Precinct 02
Shawn Harmsen
Johnson County Democratic Party Secretary Iowa City Precinct 06
Patricia Kimbrough
Johnson County Democratic Party Volunteer Iowa City Precinct 16
Janna Lawrence
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member
North Liberty Precinct 01
Mary Mascher
State Representative House District #86 Iowa City Precinct 12
Myron Matthess
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member
North Liberty Precinct 05
Tracy Meginnis
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member
Iowa City Precinct 06
Jennifer Patel
Johnson County Democratic Party Volunteer Iowa City Precinct 6
Kiran Patel
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member
Iowa City Precinct 21
(Shelley) Dawn Pawloski
Johnson County Democratic Party Volunteer and Central Committee Alternate
Iowa City Precinct 11
Sarah Prineas
Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member