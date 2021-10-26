Letter to the Editor | Megan Alter and Bruce Teague uphold up values of the Democratic Party

We, the undersigned Johnson County Democrats, are personally endorsing Megan Alter and Bruce Teague in the contested race for the two Iowa City Council at-large seats.

Despite the fact that the Johnson County Democratic Party’s current bylaws and filing deadlines don’t allow enough time to complete the organization’s usual endorsement process, we feel it is our duty to inform our fellow Democratic voters of who we support and why we are endorsing them.

Both Alter and Teague are Democrats of good standing who have spent years supporting local, state, and national level Democratic candidates and causes. You may have seen them yourselves out knocking doors, making phone calls, marching, demonstrating, and participating in caucuses and conventions.

More than just loyalty to our party, this indicates loyalty to the values and principles we share and support, from supporting equality and equity regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation, to protecting the environment and the rights of workers.

We also feel we need to make sure that our Democratic friends and allies know that the third candidate in the race is someone we find to be problematic. A lifelong Republican and conservative activist who just changed his registration to “No Party” last October, Jason Glass has at various times served as the Johnson County Chair for Republican politicians such as Sens. Rand Paul and Joni Ernst. This does not indicate a set of values that align with ours as we have expressed through our own actions and platform.

Therefore, we encourage our fellow Johnson County Democrats in Iowa City to vote for Alter and Teague in the contested at-large council race.

Sincerely,

Tony Andrys

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member, Public Relations Chair Coralville Precinct 01

Tom Carsner

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member

Iowa City Precinct 17

Martha Ann Crawford

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member

Washington Township

Anthony Currin

Johnson County Democratic Party Affirmative Action Chair

Scott Township

Gerene Denning

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member

Iowa City Precinct 23

Em Domingues

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Alternate, Affirmative Action Committee Member

Iowa City Precinct 01

Andrew Dunn

Candidate for Iowa House

Iowa City Precinct 17

Mackensie Graham

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member

Coralville Precinct 02

Peter Hansen

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member

Iowa City Precinct 02

Shawn Harmsen

Johnson County Democratic Party Secretary Iowa City Precinct 06

Patricia Kimbrough

Johnson County Democratic Party Volunteer Iowa City Precinct 16

Janna Lawrence

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member

North Liberty Precinct 01

Mary Mascher

State Representative House District #86 Iowa City Precinct 12

Myron Matthess

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member

North Liberty Precinct 05

Tracy Meginnis

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member

Iowa City Precinct 06

Jennifer Patel

Johnson County Democratic Party Volunteer Iowa City Precinct 6

Kiran Patel

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member

Iowa City Precinct 21

(Shelley) Dawn Pawloski

Johnson County Democratic Party Volunteer and Central Committee Alternate

Iowa City Precinct 11

Sarah Prineas

Johnson County Democratic Party Central Committee Member