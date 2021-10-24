Iowa football team ranked No. 9 in Week 9 AP Poll
The 6-1 Hawkeyes, who were on a bye this week, jumped up two spots from last week’s ranking.
October 24, 2021
The Iowa football team is back in the top 10.
Coming off their bye week, the Hawkeyes (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) jumped up two spots to No. 9 in the country in this week’s Associated Press poll. Previously top-10 teams Oklahoma State and Penn State lost on Saturday. Iowa’s first game action coming off its bye week will be against Wisconsin in Madison on Oct. 30. The Badgers beat Purdue, the only team to beat Iowa this season, 30-13 on Saturday.
Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the Week 9 poll. Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ohio State round out the top five. Iowa State is back in the poll at No. 22. Below is the full poll.
POLL ALERT: Alabama jumps to 3rd behind Georgia, Cincinnati in AP Top 25; Iowa, Ole Miss into top 10; Iowa State, BYU return.
Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/Po0ddrVDJy pic.twitter.com/9mLivZy1r7
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 24, 2021