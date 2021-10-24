Iowa football team ranked No. 9 in Week 9 AP Poll

The 6-1 Hawkeyes, who were on a bye this week, jumped up two spots from last week’s ranking.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras winds up to pass during a football game between No. 2 Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes 24-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The Iowa football team is back in the top 10.

Coming off their bye week, the Hawkeyes (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) jumped up two spots to No. 9 in the country in this week’s Associated Press poll. Previously top-10 teams Oklahoma State and Penn State lost on Saturday. Iowa’s first game action coming off its bye week will be against Wisconsin in Madison on Oct. 30. The Badgers beat Purdue, the only team to beat Iowa this season, 30-13 on Saturday.

Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the Week 9 poll. Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ohio State round out the top five. Iowa State is back in the poll at No. 22. Below is the full poll.