Watch: Iowa fans storm the field after Hawkeyes defeat Nittany Lions

The sold-out crowd of 69,250 couldn’t wait to celebrate the Iowa victory.

Iowa+fans+storm+the+field+after+a+football+game+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+No.+4+Penn+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+9%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Nittany+Lions+23-20.+%28Grace+Smith%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29

Grace Smith

Iowa fans storm the field after a football game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 23-20. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
October 10, 2021

It was time for Iowa fans to have a chance to swarm the field.

Many of the Hawkeye fans in attendance for No. 3 Iowa’s comeback 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State rushed the field after the game to celebrate with players and coaches on the field.

Here is a video of the moment.

Facebook Comments