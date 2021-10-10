Watch: Iowa fans storm the field after Hawkeyes defeat Nittany Lions
The sold-out crowd of 69,250 couldn’t wait to celebrate the Iowa victory.
October 10, 2021
It was time for Iowa fans to have a chance to swarm the field.
Many of the Hawkeye fans in attendance for No. 3 Iowa’s comeback 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State rushed the field after the game to celebrate with players and coaches on the field.
Here is a video of the moment.
🙌 @HawkeyeFootball FANS HAVE STORMED THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/5Eeb3wnb9W
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021