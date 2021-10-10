Iowa football team climbs to No. 2 in Week 7 AP Poll

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins runs with the football after intercepting a pass alongside defensive back Jack Koerner during a football game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 23-20.

Keep partying like it’s 1985, Hawkeye fans.

After the Iowa football team defeated Penn State, 23-20, in the first top-five matchup inside Kinnick Stadium since 1985, the Hawkeyes are a top-two team in the Associated Press poll for the first time since that season. Iowa is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the Week 7 poll, jumping up one spot from last week.

Georgia is the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, jumping up from No. 2 after previously top-ranked Alabama lost to Texas A&M. Penn State fell from No. 4 to No. 7 after losing to the Hawkeyes. The full poll is available below.