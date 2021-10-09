Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 23-20 win over Penn State

The No. 3 Hawkeyes defeated the No. 4 Nittany Lions to move to 6-0 on the season.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones rushes the football on a sweep play during a football game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 23-20. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Have a night, Hawkeye fans.

After the No. 3 Iowa football team’s 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State, Twitter has been a place to celebrate one of the marquee victories of the Kirk Ferentz era. The Hawkeyes are now 6-0 on the season.

Here are some Twitter highlights from the game.

This place is WILD pic.twitter.com/UaE1TmGH16 — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) October 9, 2021

🙌 @HawkeyeFootball FANS HAVE STORMED THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/5Eeb3wnb9W — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

BALL-HAWKEYES!@HawkeyeFootball comes up with its FOURTH INT of the day! pic.twitter.com/QBn36V8mmv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

TOUCHDOWN HAWKEYES 🔥 Nico Ragaini comes up HUGE for @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/COYqsyeR9T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

How bout them Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/E5Rgvic9Us — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) October 9, 2021

IOWA HOLDS OFF PENN STATE Hawkeyes keep the Big Ten’s CFP hopes alive 👀 pic.twitter.com/IZEdriNaal — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021

Talk about 12th man…incredible crowd at Kinnick. LOUD & proud. Two great defenses, but Iowa’s makes more plays. #Hawkeyes add elite special teams, hard running by 15, gritty QB, all out effort by Jones, Ragaini and everyone else. Hard fought, find-a-way win. Add to Iowa lore. pic.twitter.com/0HQ4rtQBMc — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) October 10, 2021

Some ppl are actually fired up that Iowa dare storm the field. It was 3 vs. 4, Iowa came back from 14 down, and it was the biggest game in that stadium in 36 years! Storm away! pic.twitter.com/t14oOBOkwX — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) October 9, 2021

Wonderful picture of Iowa special teams coach @LeVarWoods hugging his children during the field storm. pic.twitter.com/nMExU9BDsI — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) October 10, 2021

It’s Iowa, not Alabama. This was arguably the biggest game they’ve ever hosted, and they came back to win. You’re telling me if you’re 18 you’re going to politely file to the exits? https://t.co/qAs5JFgSg3 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 10, 2021

Penn State has now been outscored by 103 points in AP top-five matchups, worst by any school all-time. Iowa overcame a 14-point deficit, their largest margin overcome in a win over an AP Top-5 team in school history. pic.twitter.com/KJFeo1SVFW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2021

Kirk Ferentz trusting his defense over his own son’s offense with the game on the line is peak Iowa football — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 9, 2021

Iowa stays unbeaten!@HawkeyeFootball puts together a gutsy performance against Penn State to move to 6-0 for the first time since 2015 🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/5GoSBXWpK9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Hawks Win!!! Kinnick, you were absolutely unreal tonight! What an atmosphere!! Still here….🐤🐤 — Tyler Barnes (@TylerBarnesIOWA) October 9, 2021

We live !! Let’s get it Hawks — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) October 9, 2021