Johnson County Board of Supervisors map plans for the fiscal year 2023 budget

The Supervisors will include American Rescue Plan funding in the budget for the next fiscal year.

Pat Heiden calls the session to order during the Johnson County Board of Supervisors Work Session on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

The Johnson County Supervisors are planning to allocate time for COVID-19 relief in the 2023 fiscal year budget.

The Supervisors scheduled a session to discuss the American Rescue Plan on Nov. 8 and are planning to move all COVID-19 dialogue relating to the 2023 budget for a later date.

Budget Analyst for Johnson County John Hannaford said the budget will be similar to last year’s.

“The schedule is basically the same as last year, moved a couple of departments around, added in a couple meetings from ARPA,” he said.

Regarding the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funding, Hannaford raised the question of whether or not COVID-19’s impact should be included in this rendition of the budget.

Supervisor Pat Heiden said COVID-19 relief should remain in the budget.

“My initial reaction, it seems like we should continue with that,” she said. “It’s a bit different than last year, but it’s still pretty significant.”

This brought up the discussion on whether American Rescue Plan funds should be awarded to departments regarding COVID-19’s impact; Supervisor Rod Sullivan was skeptical of this approach.

“I don’t think there is any way we’re going to be able to do ARPA as a part of these two meetings,” he said. “I think we’re going to have to build in additional time into the schedule where we’re able to do that.”

Sullivan said time should be set aside until plans regarding the distribution of American Rescue Plan funds are further fleshed out.