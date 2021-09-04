WATCH: Riley Moss returns interception for touchdown to put Iowa up 14-0
Iowa’s off to a hot start in the first quarter of the 2021 season.
September 4, 2021
This game is going about as well as Iowa could’ve hoped.
After running back Tyler Goodson scored a 56-yard rushing touchdown on Iowa’s opening drive, Hawkeye cornerback Riley Moss picked off Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on the Hoosiers’ opening drive and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown of his own. There’s still 12:45 remaining in the first quarter, but Iowa leads 14-0.
Here’s a video of Moss’s pick six:
PICK SIX HAWKEYES❗️@R_moss5 steals one from Michael Penix Jr. and turns it into 6 for @HawkeyeFootball 😤 pic.twitter.com/h8sfmI4jw4
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2021
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...