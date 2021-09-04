WATCH: Riley Moss returns interception for touchdown to put Iowa up 14-0

Iowa’s off to a hot start in the first quarter of the 2021 season.

Katina Zentz

Iowa cheers as defensive back Riley Moss makes a play during the Iowa football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 26-20.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
September 4, 2021

This game is going about as well as Iowa could’ve hoped.

After running back Tyler Goodson scored a 56-yard rushing touchdown on Iowa’s opening drive, Hawkeye cornerback Riley Moss picked off Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on the Hoosiers’ opening drive and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown of his own. There’s still 12:45 remaining in the first quarter, but Iowa leads 14-0.

Here’s a video of Moss’s pick six:

