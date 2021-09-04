WATCH: Iowa running back Tyler Goodson goes 56 yards for first Hawkeye touchdown of the season

The Hawkeyes lead the Hoosiers 7-0 early in the first quarter.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 26-20.

Well, that didn’t take long.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson ran around the right end and found space on a 56-yard rushing touchdown on the team’s fourth offensive play of the season. Only 85 seconds into the game, and the No. 17 Hawkeyes are up 7-0 on the No. 18 Hoosiers.

Here’s the video of Goodson’s breakaway run: