WATCH: Iowa running back Tyler Goodson goes 56 yards for first Hawkeye touchdown of the season
The Hawkeyes lead the Hoosiers 7-0 early in the first quarter.
September 4, 2021
Well, that didn’t take long.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson ran around the right end and found space on a 56-yard rushing touchdown on the team’s fourth offensive play of the season. Only 85 seconds into the game, and the No. 17 Hawkeyes are up 7-0 on the No. 18 Hoosiers.
Here’s the video of Goodson’s breakaway run:
GOODSON. IS. GONE!!!@tgood1110 gets the scoring going for @HawkeyeFootball on a lonnnggg one 💨 pic.twitter.com/JUnctv43pR
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2021
