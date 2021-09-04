WATCH: Iowa cornerback Riley Moss runs back second pick six of the game

Moss’s second touchdown against Indiana puts Iowa up 28-3 toward the end of the first half.

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss returns an interception for his second pick six of the day during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Riley Moss’s second interception return for a touchdown on the day has Iowa up 28-3 over Indiana near the end of the first half.

A play after Iowa running back Tyler Goodson fumbled, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw across the field to his right and into the hands of Moss, who ran all the way into the end zone. Moss also recorded a 30-yard pick six in the first quarter. He is the first Iowa defensive back since Josh Jackson in 2017 to register two interception returns for touchdowns in the same game.

On Indiana’s next drive, he threw an interception to Iowa defensive back Dane Belton. Iowa is driving with under a minute remaining in the half. Here is a video of Moss’s second interception: