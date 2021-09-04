Twitter reactions to Iowa’s one-sided victory over Indiana

The Hawkeyes moved to 1-0 on the season with a 34-6 victory over the Hoosiers.

A+W+flag+flies+before+the+game+during+a+football+game+between+No.+18+Iowa+and+No.+17+Indiana+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+4%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Hoosiers+34-6.+

Jerod Ringwald

A W flag flies before the game during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
September 4, 2021

The No. 18 Iowa football team is 1-0 in 2021 after a dominant 34-6 victory over No. 17 Indiana on Saturday.

Hawkeye fans were plenty vocal in cheering on Iowa from inside Kinnick Stadium. But they also had plenty to say on Twitter as the game unfolded and finally ended.

Here are Twitter highlights from Iowa’s win.

Facebook Comments