Twitter reactions to Iowa’s one-sided victory over Indiana

The Hawkeyes moved to 1-0 on the season with a 34-6 victory over the Hoosiers.

A W flag flies before the game during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.

The No. 18 Iowa football team is 1-0 in 2021 after a dominant 34-6 victory over No. 17 Indiana on Saturday.

Hawkeye fans were plenty vocal in cheering on Iowa from inside Kinnick Stadium. But they also had plenty to say on Twitter as the game unfolded and finally ended.

Here are Twitter highlights from Iowa’s win.

Indiana just got destroyed — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) September 4, 2021

Not even the most embarrassing thing Indiana put on the field today, tbh https://t.co/VlK93FGzyd — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 4, 2021

Ok cool so I’ve convinced myself Iowa is the best team in the country which is neat and I’m sure won’t affect me mentally — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) September 4, 2021

Very impressed by their focus out of the gate today. Definitely came ready to play. Hopefully they bring that same energy next week in Ames. Strong performance and just enough imperfect play here and there to give the coaching staff room to work this week. 1-0. Onward. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/4dkZRkBmN3 — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) September 4, 2021

I’ve reviewed the game film. pic.twitter.com/DNTsOMUqhP — Kirk Antifarentz (@hawkize) September 5, 2021

Heaven. No beer. Kinnick out of beer. Correlation? Yes. — Irrational Hawk (@IrrationalHawk2) September 4, 2021

If Riley Moss isn’t National Defensive Player of the week, then let’s just cancel the season. — Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) September 4, 2021

PHIL PARKER DEFENSE 3 INTERCEPTIONS 2 TDs — Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) September 4, 2021