ESPN’s College GameDay headed to Ames for Week 2 Iowa-Iowa State matchup

The program also made the trip to Ames for the 2019 CyHawk game.

Rece+Davis+%28left%29+and+David+Pollack+host+during+ESPN+College+GameDay+before+the+annual+Cy-Hawk+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Iowa+State+in+Ames+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+14%2C+2019.+This+was+GameDay%27s+first+visit+to+Ames.

Shivansh Ahuja

Rece Davis (left) and David Pollack host during ESPN College GameDay before the annual Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. This was GameDay’s first visit to Ames.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
September 4, 2021

ESPN’s College GameDay is covering the Cy-Hawk football game for the second time in three years.

The program announced Saturday night that it is traveling to Ames for the Sept. 11 contest between the in-state rivals. No. 18 Iowa defeated No. 17 Indiana 34-6 in Week 1, while No. 7 Iowa State survived Northern Iowa’s upset bid with a 16-10 victory.

The Hawkeyes have defeated the Cyclones in five straight meetings. The two teams did not play last season because of the Big Ten’s mandated conference-only schedule, which was enforced because of COVID-19 protocols. Gameday’s main stage will be located between the Sukup End Zone Club and Reiman Gardens on the Iowa State campus. The show will start at 8 a.m. The Cy-Hawk game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Facebook Comments