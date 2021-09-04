ESPN’s College GameDay headed to Ames for Week 2 Iowa-Iowa State matchup
The program also made the trip to Ames for the 2019 CyHawk game.
September 4, 2021
ESPN’s College GameDay is covering the Cy-Hawk football game for the second time in three years.
The program announced Saturday night that it is traveling to Ames for the Sept. 11 contest between the in-state rivals. No. 18 Iowa defeated No. 17 Indiana 34-6 in Week 1, while No. 7 Iowa State survived Northern Iowa’s upset bid with a 16-10 victory.
The Hawkeyes have defeated the Cyclones in five straight meetings. The two teams did not play last season because of the Big Ten’s mandated conference-only schedule, which was enforced because of COVID-19 protocols. Gameday’s main stage will be located between the Sukup End Zone Club and Reiman Gardens on the Iowa State campus. The show will start at 8 a.m. The Cy-Hawk game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
📍 AMES … WE’RE COMING TO YOUR CITY!
See you next week for @HawkeyeFootball vs @CycloneFB! pic.twitter.com/VQ2Nn4u3Du
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 5, 2021
