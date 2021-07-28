Regents approve University of Iowa Graduate School program terminations, name changes

The University of Iowa is planning to terminate an international program in Hong Kong and make program changes in the UI Graduate School after approval from the state Board of Regents Wednesday.

The Old Capitol building is seen on March, 6, 2021.

The University of Iowa will terminate an international program in Hong Kong, create a new graduate program, and change a program’s name after approval from the state Board of Regents Wednesday.

The termination of the UI’s Executive Master’s of Business Administration Program with the Hong Kong Learning Center was supported by the regents, along with the UI’s other two requests.

The Hong Kong program, which started in 2002, was an alternative learning center with the UI Tippie College of Business master’s program, UI Dean of the Graduate College Amanda Thein told the regents.

Thein said the reason for the program’s termination is because of a decrease in class size to enrollment levels that can’t sustain a robust academic atmosphere.

“Demand for the program initially became more challenging as the MBA market grew saturated with other quality U.S.-based MBA programs, as well as growth within well respected local universities like the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology,” Thein told the regents.

The UI is asking the regents to approve the creation of the Master of Science in Sustainable Development Program.

“The program is centered on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and will prepare graduate students for technical and policy leadership roles in the private and public sector to advance the sustainable development of communities in Iowa, across the United States, and around the world,” Thein said.

Thein also requested the regents’ approval for the Master of Arts in Journalism program to change to “Master of Arts in Mass Communication.” She said the proposed change is being made because the name “journalism” is no longer a representative title.

“The makeup of the faculty no longer aligns with this identity, and as a result, the program has become more focused on media research training,” Thein said.