Police investigating reported shots fired in Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall

The University of Iowa shared a Hawk Alert to stay away from the area early Sunday morning.

A Hawk Alert shared at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday alerted currently enrolled students at the University of Iowa of reported shots fired on the Pedestrian Mall.

“After further investigation police determined a fight involving several people occurred in the alley by the Fieldhouse bar,” said a press release shared by the Iowa City Police Department. “One person fired several shots from a handgun into the crowd. A twenty-four-year-old female and a seventeen-year-old male were struck by the gunfire. They are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in connection to this incident, which remains under investigation.”

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the people in a video from outside of the Fieldhouse bar, the press release said.

This incident is being actively investigated by the Iowa City Police Department because it occurred in their jurisdiction, Assistant Director of Media Relations Haley Bruce told The Daily Iowan in an email.

A few hours earlier on Saturday, at about 9:17 a.m., Iowa City Police responded to reports of shots fired at the 2600 Block of Muscatine Avenue. Police determined a fight involving several people in the area occurred and at least two people fired guns.

“An adult male was struck in the leg and suffered what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” the release said. “One arrest has been made in connection to this incident, which remains under investigation. Ka’Leck Bolden, 23, of Iowa City has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.”

Police do not believe the two incidents are related.