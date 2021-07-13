Toronto Blue Jays draft Hawkeye baseball pitcher Trenton Wallace

The Toronto Blue Jays picked 2021 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Trenton Wallace in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Iowa starting pitcher Trenton Wallace throws a pitch in the rain during a baseball game between Iowa and Illinois on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Duane Banks Field. The senior made his final start at Duane Banks Field, pitching six innings and allowing one run to cross the plate. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 4-2.

The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Iowa baseball left-handed pitcher Trenton Wallace in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday morning. Wallace was picked 332nd overall.

The Friday night starter had a breakout 2020-21 season as he posted eight quality starts in 13 appearances on the mound. Wallace notched 106 strikeouts over the course of the season — good for second in Iowa baseball history, only behind Jim Magrane’s 113 in 1999.

Wallace is the first in program history to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors after going 7-1 with a 2.34 ERA . He was also named first-team All-Big Ten and first-team all-region.

Wallace garnered two All-America distinctions in 2020-21 — second-team ABCA/Rawlings and second-team Collegiate Baseball.

As the 22nd draft pick in the Rick Heller era of Iowa baseball, Wallace will join former Hawkeye Nick Allgeyer in the Toronto organization. Heller has had a draft pick in seven of his eight seasons as head coach of Iowa baseball.

Wallace is currently playing in the MLB summer draft league with the Trenton Thunder in Trenton, New Jersey.