Pittsburgh Pirates pick Iowa pitcher Drew Irvine in 2021 MLB Draft

Irvine is the second Hawkeye drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft, joining left-handed pitcher Trenton Wallace.

Iowa pitcher, Drew Irvine, pitches the ball to a Minnesota player during the Iowa baseball game v. Minnesota at the Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on April 11, 2021.

The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Iowa baseball right-handed pitcher Drew Irvine in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft Tuesday afternoon. Irvine was picked 553rd overall.

Irvine served primarily as the Hawkeyes’ Saturday starter in the 2021 season, going 2-5 on the mound with a 6.43 ERA. Irvine made 10 starts throughout the season and appeared three times in relief.

The Waukee, Iowa, native is the 23rd player selected in the Rick Heller era and the second Hawkeye off the board in the 2021 MLB Draft. Earlier today, left-handed pitcher Trenton Wallace was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 11th round of the draft.

RELATED: Toronto Blue Jays draft Hawkeye baseball pitcher Trenton Wallace

Irvine recorded two quality starts throughout the season, including a seven-inning complete game against Rutgers on April 17, allowing one run on six hits.

The junior pitcher appeared in 33 games throughout his three seasons on the Hawkeyes, notching four wins and 70 strikeouts over 76 and two-thirds innings.