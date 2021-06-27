Around the Big Ten| women’s soccer

Four Big Ten women’s soccer teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament last spring.

Iowa Midfielder/Forward Maggie Johnston blocks the ball to regain possession during the Iowa Soccer senior day game against Purdue on Mar. 28, 2021 at the Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa defeated Purdue 1-0.

As the Big Ten women’s soccer season approaches, the conference is gearing up to have a typical 2021-22 season. Unlike 2020-21 — a spring season that featured a conference-only slate — Big Ten teams will have fall contests with nonconference games.

The Big Ten advanced four teams to the NCAA tournament in 2020-21 after playing a conference-only schedule. Iowa received the automatic bid after winning the conference tournament, and Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers had at-large bids.

Here’s a look at all 14 teams in the conference heading into the 2021-22 fall season.

Iowa

The Hawkeyes only won two games in the regular season, but won four games in a row at the Big Ten Tournament to capture the conference title for the first time in program history.

Iowa also won its first-ever NCAA Tournament game after defeating Campbell in the first round. The Hawkeyes lost to No. 3 seed UCLA in the second round to finish the season 7-9-1.

Iowa is only graduating one senior from the 2020-21 squad, defender Diane Senkowski.

Goalkeeper Macy Enneking became Iowa’s primary starter midway through the season with a 0.47 goals against average. Forward Meike Ingles led the team with nine points and four goals. Both will return for their sophomore season.

Illinois

The Fighting Illini tied for fifth in the conference with a 6-4-1 record during the regular season. Illinois is losing its primary goalkeeper, Sami Sample, who played every game in the net for the Fighting Illini in the 2020-21 season.

But Illinois will return its top goal scorer, defender Kendra Pasquale, who scored four goals. Senior forward Makena Silber — Illinois’ second-leading scorer — will also return.

Indiana

The Hoosiers finished the season tied with the Fighting Illini for fifth place.

Indiana is returning four fifth-year seniors for the 2021-22 season, including starting goalkeeper Bethany Kopel and the Hoosiers’ spring 2021 leader in goals, forward Melanie Forbes.

Kopel played in the net for 12 games last season and garnered a 0.88 goals against average and 44 saves. Forbes finshed the spring 2021 season with three goals and six points.

Rising sophomore forward Anna Bennett, who tied Forbes for the team lead with six points, will also return for the Hoosiers

Maryland

The Terrapins finished the 2020-21 spring season 0-9-2 — the only team in the conference to not win a game.

Maryland will return its top goal scorer, forward Keyera Wynn, who finished the season with five goals. Forward Alyssa Poarch was second on the Terrapins with two goals and will return for her senior season.

The Terrapins will also get back all four goalkeepers that played in the 2020-21 spring season.

Michigan

The Wolverines finished the regular season 5-3-3, tying Minnesota for seventh place.

Midfielder Nicki Hernandez, returning for a fifth season in 2021-22, led the team with six goals and 14 points in the 2020-21 spring season.

Starting goalkeeper Hillary Beall will also return for her fifth year. In 11 games, she had 52 goals attempted, giving up 13.

Michigan State

The Spartans finished the regular season with a 1-9-1 record.

Michigan State recently named Jeff Hosler to the head coach position. Hosler led Division II Grand Valley State to three national championships, and took over for former Spartans head coach Tom Saxton, who retired after 30 years.

As a freshman, defender Zivana Labovic led the team with three goals and six points.

Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal played every minute in the net, and had a 1.85 goals against average.

Minnesota

The Golden Gophers tied with Michigan in the standings for seventh place last season.

Minnesota named Erin Chastain its new head coach for the 2021-22 season. Chastain played for Minnesota in the 1990s and has been the head coach at DePaul for the past 14 seasons.

Midfielder Sophia Boman led the team with two goals and five points as a freshman. Megan Plaschko, who played 12 games and started 10 games at goalkeeper, will return for her junior season.

Nebraska

The Cornhuskers finished 11th in the Big Ten with a 2-5-3 record.

Forward Eleanor Dale, who only played five games as a freshman, led the team with two goals and four points.

Goalkeeper Makinzie Short will be back in the net for her junior season as she gave up 16 goals in 10 games in 2020-21.

Northwestern

The Wildcats finished the regular season 5-6 for ninth in the Big Ten.

Northwestern will lose points leader and Iowa City native Regan Steigleder, who amassed four goals and eight points in the 2020-21 spring season.

Rising senior forward Olivia Stone notched eight points during the season.

Mackenzie Wood, who played every game at goalkeeper last season, will return for her senior season as well.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes finished the Big Ten regular season tied for second with a 6-1-3 record.

Ohio State advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual title-winner Santa Clara, 4-1.

As a sophomore in 2020-21, forward Emma Sears led the Buckeyes with seven goals and 17 points.

Penn State

The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten regular season title with a 9-1-1 record and finished their season in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, with a 3-1 loss to No. 1 Florida State.

Forward Ally Schlegel led the team with nine goals and 23 points during her sophomore season. Sophomore goalkeeper Katherine Asman started 10 games in the net, giving up less than a goal per game.

Purdue

The Boilermakers finished the regular season 4-5-2.

Rising fifth-year senior forward Sarah Griffith led the team with five goals and 11 points.

Marisa Bova was the only Boilermaker in the net in the spring season and she gave up less than a goal per game. Bova will return for her senior season in the fall.

Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights finished tied for second in the conference with a 6-2-3 record.

In the 2020-21 season, Rutgers made the NCAA Tournament for the ninth consecutive season, falling in the second round to Clemson in a penalty shoot-out.

Forward/midfielder Amirah Ali was drafted by the Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League during its 2021 draft, but she elected to return to Rutgers for a fifth season. Ali led the Scarlet Knights with seven goals and 15 points.

Meagan McClelland was the team’s only goalkeeper, and she gave up 11 goals in 16 games during her junior campaign.

Wisconsin

The Badgers finished the regular season in fourth place in the Big Ten with a 6-3-2 record. Wisconsin advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game, falling to the Hawkeyes, 1-0.

As a sophomore, midfielder/forward Emma Jaskaniec led the Badgers with four goals and 10 points in the spring 2020-21 season.

Senior Jordyn Bloomer has been recognized as the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year for two consecutive seasons. She gave up nine goals in 13 games.