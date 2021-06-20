Iowa soccer faces variety of nonconference opponents in 2021

The Hawkeyes will play eight teams outside of the conference, including the return of the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State.

Penn State midfielder, Sam Coffey, kicks the ball during a corner kick during the Iowa women’s soccer match v. Penn State at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 1-0.

Iowa soccer released its 2021 fall schedule on June 8, with eight non-conference opponents in the 18-game regular season schedule.

This upcoming season will be the first time since 2019 where the Hawkeyes will face non-conference opponents in the regular season, as 2020-21 featured a Big Ten-only slate. In 2019, the Hawkeyes won all eight of their non-conference games.

As the regular season approaches, here’s a look at the non-conference opponents Iowa will play in August and September.

DePaul — Aug. 19

The Hawkeyes will hit the road to start the season as they travel to Chicago to face the Blue Demons.

Similar to Iowa, DePaul only played in the spring last season, finishing 3-5. DePaul rising fifth-year senior Morgan Turner was the team leader with three goals and seven points, nabbing a spot on the All-BIG EAST second team.

Defensively, the Blue Demons allowed 1.63 goals per game. Senior Mollie Eriksson started seven games at goalkeeper.

Saint Louis — Aug. 22

As a member of the Atlantic 10, the Saint Louis Billikens went 15-1-1 in 2020-21, taking home the conference regular season and tournament titles.

The Billikens were the No. 15 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost in the first round to Washington.

In 2021-22, the Billikens return their top-five point leaders. Rising senior Hannah Fredrich led the team with 22 points and was named the Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year.

On average, the Billikens have significantly outscored their opponents, notching 2.35 goals per game and holding other teams to 0.53 last season.

Iowa State — Aug. 26

The annual Cy-Hawk series will serve as the first regular season home game for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has won four of the past five matchups, and the Hawkeyes hold a total 11-4-1 record over the Cyclones. The Cyclones played in the fall and spring of the 2020-21 season, finishing with a 3-6-4 record. Rising junior midfielder Mira Emma led the team with three goals and eight points.

Throughout 2020-21, the Cyclones allowed 1.08 goals per game while scoring 0.69 goals per game.

Kansas — Aug. 29

Iowa will hit the road again to play Kansas in a rematch of the Iowa’s 2019 first round NCAA Tournament game. In 2019, the Hawkeyes lost, 1-0.

The Jayhawks played in the fall and spring, finishing with a 6-4-3 overall record.

Kansas held a strong defense in 2020-21, giving up 0.77 goals per game with rising senior Sarah Peters at goalkeeper.

Rising senior Rylan Chiders led the team with nine points last season with four goals in the process. Kansas averaged one goal per game last season.

Purdue-Fort Wayne — Sept. 2

The Hawkeyes will face a Horizon League opponent for their second home game.

The Mastodons finished their spring season 3-5-1, without winning a home game.

In 2020-21, Rylee Vruggink tied for the team lead with three goals and led with nine points, earning a spot on the All-Horizon League freshman team.

Purdue-Fort Wayne gave up 1.67 goals per game in 2020-21.

Mississippi State — Sept. 5

Iowa will take on a Southeastern Conference opponent on the Sunday before Labor Day to finish the two-game home stand.

Playing in the fall and spring, the Bulldogs finished with a 6-4-3 record.

Mississippi State scored 1.38 goals per game last season, with two players tying for the team lead in points — rising senior Monigo Karnley and junior Onyi Echegini.

Sophomore Maddy Anderson started in the goal for 12 games in 2020-21 in a defense that allowed 1.23 goals per game. Anderson was named to the All-SEC freshman team.

Missouri-Kansas City — Sept. 9

The Hawkeyes’ penultimate non-conference game will come against a Summit League team.

Missouri-Kansas City finished the spring 2021 season with a 4-12-1 record, ending the season on a seven-game losing streak.

The Roos only scored 0.94 goals per game, with rising sophomore Riley Kuhns leading the team with three goals.

The Roos also gave up 2.12 goals per game

Southeast Missouri State — Sept. 12

Iowa will return home for its final non-conference game in the regular season to face an Ohio Valley Conference opponent.

The Redhawks finished last spring 7-4-1 in a conference-only slate, making it to the Ohio Valley conference championship.

Rising senior Lauren Welker led Southeast Missouri State in 2020-21 with six goals and four assists, totaling 16 points. As a team, the Redhawks scored 1.42 goals per game.

With senior goalkeeper Bailey Redden in the net, the Redhawks defense allowed 1.25 goals per game last season.