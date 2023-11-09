The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Social media reacts to No. 3 Iowa women's basketball's win over No. 8 Virginia Tech
Highlight to Watch: Caitlin Clark dominates in third quarter against Virginia Tech
Iowa women's basketball vs. Virginia Tech first half highlights
Pro-Palestine students present open letter to UI President Barbara Wilson, walk out of classes
Nike to sell Caitlin Clark, other star college basketball player jerseys with names on back
Advertisement

Iowa women’s soccer prepares for NCAA Tournament match against Bucknell

The Hawkeyes remain consistent in their approach ahead of the match against the Patriot League winners.
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
November 9, 2023
University+of+Iowa+goalkeeper+Macy+Enneking+gets+announced+in+the+starting+lineup+during+a+soccer+game+between+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+the+UI+Soccer+Complex+on+Thursday+Oct.+21%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Gophers+1-0.+
Dimia Burrell
University of Iowa goalkeeper Macy Enneking gets announced in the starting lineup during a soccer game between Iowa and Minnesota at the UI Soccer Complex on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 1-0.

On Friday, the Iowa women’s soccer team will kick off its NCAA Tournament run with a home match against Patriot League Champion Bucknell.

The Bison won the Patriot League Tournament three straight years, entering the match against the Hawkeyes on a nine-game unbeaten streak, winning six and tying three.

Bucknell finished the season with 12 wins, good enough for the two-seed in the Patriot League Tournament.

In the final of the Patriot League Tournament, the Bison beat the Army Golden Knights in penalty kicks after Bucknell’s goalkeeper, Jenna Hall, made 13 saves during regulation and overtime. She then made three more saves in the penalty shootout to lead the Bison to the tournament win.

Afterward, Hall was named tournament MVP and named goalkeeper of the year by the Patriot League. Team points leader Teresa Deda was named the league’s midfielder of the year after scoring nine and assisting on nine goals this season. It was Deda’s second time earning the honor, the only Patriot League midfielder to ever win the award more than once.

Bucknell is no stranger to Big Ten opponents — the Bison have played a team from the Big Ten in six of their seven NCAA appearances, including the last three. It will be the first meeting between Iowa and Bucknell.

“Bucknell made it to the NCAA tournament, so they’re clearly good at something. So going into the game without underestimating them is a huge thing for us,” Iowa senior goalkeeper Macy Enneking said. “I’m not too worried about our team doing that because we ourselves have been underestimated so much, so we’ve kind of learned not to do that to other teams.”

Veteran midfielder Josie Durr said the Hawkeyes aren’t taking Bucknell lightly and are preparing the same way for the Bison that they did for Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin during the Big Ten Tournament.

Durr added the team hopes to build on its momentum and carry its current success to the game against Bucknell, they just have to move past the highs they experienced the week before and “get back to work.”

RELATED: Iowa soccer receives No. 5 seed for NCAA Tournament, set to host Bucknell in first round

One area Iowa was successful in during the team’s run in the Big Ten Tournament was defense. The Hawkeyes allowed just one goal over three games against three-straight ranked opponents, including a top-five opponent in Penn State.

“There’s 64 division one women’s soccer teams playing right now, everyone else is done and at home,” fifth-year defender Samantha Cary said. “Whether you’re coming in as a number one seed, or you know, someone like Bucknell who’s from a mid-major, you’re going to be good, and you’re going to want it.”
More to Discover
More in Soccer
Iowa defender Sam Cary hoists the Big Ten Trophy as Iowa soccer gets recognized during a home opener basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. The Hawkeyes, defeated the Knights, 102-46.
Iowa women’s soccer overcomes adversity to win Big Ten Tournament Championship
Iowa Soccer players huddle during a soccer game between Iowa and Illinois at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Sunday’s game marked Iowa’s Big 10 home opener. The Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini tied 1-1.
Iowa soccer receives No. 5 seed for NCAA Tournament, set to host Bucknell in first round
Iowa midfielder Sofia Bush celebrates during a soccer match between Iowa and Maryland at the Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeat the Terrapins, 5-0.
Iowa women's soccer wins Big Ten Championship, earns automatic bid to NCAA Tournament
More in Sports
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during the Ally Tipoff, a basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 8 Virginia Tech at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Grace Smith/ The Daily Iowan)
Highlight to Watch: Caitlin Clark dominates in third quarter against Virginia Tech
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during the Ally Tipoff, a basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 8 Virginia Tech at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Grace Smith/ The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women's basketball vs. Virginia Tech first half highlights
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during a home opener basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Clark shot 4-of-9 in 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes, defeated the Knights, 102-46.
Nike to sell Caitlin Clark, other star college basketball player jerseys with names on back
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in