Iowa women’s soccer knocked out of NCAA Tournament after falling to Georgia, ending historic postseason

The Iowa women’s soccer team lost, 3-2, to Georgia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon at Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina — putting an end to a historic postseason.

It was the first meeting between the two programs and the first time Iowa matched up against an SEC school in the NCAA Tournament after the Hawkeyes beat Bucknell, 2-0, and Georgia beat Liberty, 2-1, in the opening round.

Iowa came out in a 3-6-1 formation, favoring numbers in the midfield, while Georgia came out in a 5-4-1. The Hawkeyes used their midfield advantage to dictate play in the first half, and the Bulldogs struggled to break Iowa’s back line.

But the Georgia defense remained calm and prevented the Hawkeyes from earning a clear scoring opportunity, eventually finding its footing and evening the shot total at three before halftime.

But neither team scored in the first half.

Georgia broke the deadlock in the first 15 minutes of the second half, though, after Virginia Odom found space on the left wing and sent a left-footed cross into the box that Nicole Vernis put past Iowa goalkeeper Macy Enneking.

Iowa responded just three minutes later. The Hawkeyes earned a free kick just past the halfway line and sent Enneking forward to take it. Enneking sent a lofted ball in, and it took a bounce in the box before freshman Millie Greer got her head to it to knot the game up at one.

But the Bulldogs once again broke the tie just three minutes later.

Georgia’s Hannah White crossed the ball in from the right wing and found Taylor Rish at the back post, who was unmarked after her defender slipped trying to track back to prevent the shot. Rish took one touch and chipped it over the outstretched arms of Enneking to make it 2-1.

The Hawkeyes then sent numbers forward in the match’s closing minutes, hoping for an equalizer, and the Bulldogs took advantage and caught them out of position.

Croix Bethune ran past several Iowa defenders to set up Summer Denigan in the middle of the box, where the latter would score and increase the lead to two.

Iowa had one final push in the match’s closing minutes after senior midfielder Kelli McGroarty scored in the closing minutes to bring it back to 3-2.

And the Hawkeyes pushed everyone forward in the match’s final minute, hoping to find an equalizer — but the Bulldogs remained calm and closed out with a 3-2 victory, putting an end to a historic postseason run for the Iowa women’s soccer team.