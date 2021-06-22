ICCSD Board of Directors approve $400,000 budget change for student activities next fall

The Iowa City Community School District Board of Directors approved a budget change for student activities next fall during the last board meeting for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Iowa City Community School District Board of Directors met June 22 to discuss budget and schedule changes for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Iowa City Community School Board of Directors approved a motion to place $400,000 from the district’s General Fund to the District’s Student Activities Fund as the district shifts to pre-pandemic budget procedures for the 2021-22 school year.

The Board of Directors met for a final time for the 2020-21 academic year on Tuesday, but plan to meet in person next fall.

The District’s Student Activities Fund pays for any activities students partake in that add to the curriculum, but does not take place within the classroom, such as school field trips.

From July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, ICCSD focused on the health of the district’s students because of COVID-19, according to an ICCSD document.

According to the document, safety and social distancing practices restricted activities and limited attendance.

ICCSD eliminated or reduced student fundraising activities during the pandemic, Leslie Finger, ICCSD Director of Budget and Finance wrote in a letter presented to the board.

ICCSD Superintendent Matt Degner publicly recognized the year of district-wide changes during the pandemic during the meeting Tuesday night.

“I just wanted to say thank you again to all students, parents, staff, and you guys on the board of the administrative team,” ICCSD Superintendent Matt Degner said.

The ICCSD Board of Directors also recognized two board members who will not be returning for the upcoming school year.

Duane Van Hemert, the current director of facilities, publicly announced his retirement from his position at Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom. Van Hemert has worked with ICCSD since 2009.

Vice President of ICCSD Ruthina Malone was one of many board members who wished Van Hemert luck with his retirement.

“Duane, I hope that you get to enjoy retirement with your grandkids,” Malone said.

Gregg Shoultz, ICCSD’s director of PK-12 Online Learning, is also retiring from the school board after 21 years. Shoultz is leaving ICCSD to work as the principal of the American International School of Abuja, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan.

Brady Shutt, the Iowa City Education Association representative and Liberty High School teacher, thanked Shoultz for his years-long work in the district and wished him luck at his next job.

“One of the great joys and privileges that I’ve had is getting to know you and your family,” Shutt said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The ICCSD school board will begin the 2021-22 administrative session on July 13, an in-person board meeting, before the academic school year starts on August 23.