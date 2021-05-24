GamStop Removal Process: Step-by-Step Guide

Founded in 2017, GamStop is a pioneer in responsible gambling across the UK. It’s no secret that gambling is fun, exciting, and gives you an adrenaline rush. But it can get out of hand if you’re not being careful enough. To prevent that, you can sign up with the self-exclusion program of GamStop.

What self-exclusion does is essentially prevents you from getting on into GamStop registered sites for a definite amount of time. But with more and more sites coming up that aren’t bound by the GamStop rules, it’s becoming increasingly easy to gamble at a whim. However, if you want to know how you can remove the GamStop exclusion, you’ve come to the right place.

How Popular is GamStop?

To answer the question of popularity, you need to understand why people get into gambling. Gambling is a fun and exciting means to try out your hand or your luck. The fast-paced exhilarating lifestyle can be quite lucrative and addictive for someone who’s just starting out. And soon without realization, it becomes a sort of addiction that you simply can’t let go of.

To save you from such a precarious position, GamStop was founded. The aim of the site aligns perfectly with players wanting to practise responsible gambling and in turn holding a leash over their expenditure. With the pandemic in effect, most people are forced to stay at home. This seems to have triggered a compulsiveness in gambling habits which certainly isn’t what you’d want. As a result, GamStop has seen a surge in its user base with more and more people signing up to the platform.

But there is more than meets the eyes. Study shows that searches related to GamStop have mostly been about how to cancel the self-exclusion subscription. Even though GamStop has gained quite a traction, people do not appear to be very keen on continuing the strict exclusion principle that it has.

The problem with the self-exclusion process is that there is no easy way to cancel it, if at all. If you’re signed up to it, you’re dead stuck until your exclusion period ends, and that’s a bummer for most people.

How To Live With GamStop

Believe us when we say this, we understand what it feels like when you want to spin a hand but cannot because exclusion is still months away. The situation can be quite frustrating. The gripe with GamStop is that the self-exclusion period comes in at least 6 months with an upward of 5 years. This can be a huge issue if you feel like getting back in the first month.

To tell you the truth, there is no way to go around the GamStop exclusion. If you’re barred, then you’re barred; there really is no other option. The founder set up a foolproof method so that you stay committed to your exclusion.

However, you may accidentally trigger your exclusion. In such a scenario, you may request a cancellation of your exclusion from GamStop. It all depends on how persuasive you can be. If they think your reason is legitimate enough, they might start the reversing process. That being said, it is highly unlikely that they might entertain such ideas.

If you want to read more about what you can do about cancelling GamStop self-exclusion, we suggest you visit NonGamStopBets.com to get a more in-depth idea about the exclusion process. You will find the possible ways to undo your exclusion period, the advantages and disadvantages of reversing GamStop, and many other useful tips.

However, the scene is changing. Only the sites licensed in the UK are bound to be registered with GamStop, not the ones that hold a license from other European countries or any other country for that matter. And they are becoming more and more mainstream in the UK.

Punters can now undo the GamStop exclusion by trying out these sites. Some even offer generous signup bonuses so that you can try out your hand without raking up much of your own cash.

Conclusion

The frustration from not being able to gamble can be quite irritating. And the strict mechanism set up by GamStop does nothing to help that matter and many authoritative sources already claimed that GamStop has its own problems.

However, you can still try out the sites that are not regulated by GamStop. This is probably the only good alternative to the ironclad process that bars you due to self-exclusion. But it is important to remember that the self-exclusion system is introduced for you to be responsible. We suggest you give these alternative sites a go only if you’re sure you’re in control of your impulses. Other than that, happy punting!