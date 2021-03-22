Iowa trails Oregon by 10 at halftime despite Luka Garza’s 22 first-half points
The Ducks ended the first half on a 10-0 run.
March 22, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Luka Garza tied Monday’s Iowa-Oregon Round of 32 NCAA Tournament matchup at 46-46 with 2:10 remaining in the first half. But the Ducks responded with a 10-0 run to end the half to lead the Hawkeyes, 56-46, at halftime.
Oregon hit its final five field goals of the half and shot 59 percent from the field (50 percent from 3-point range) in the first half. Iowa hit 52 percent of its first-half field goals, but only hit 3-of-11 3-point attempts.
Garza leads all scorers with 22 first-half points. The 6-foot-11 senior is feasting on the Ducks, whose tallest starters stands at 6-foot-6. Garza is shooting 8-of-10 from the floor so far. Four Oregon players are in double figures. Iowa’s bench is responsible for 17 points, led by Patrick McCaffery with eight points off the bench. Oregon’s bench has yet to score.
Twitter reactions
“I’m just joking,” Charles Barkley says about his Hawkeye Elvis comments. pic.twitter.com/d2Firf0A57
— Adam Hensley (@A_Hens83) March 22, 2021
Seems really simple. Iowa has to make 3s in the 2nd half. Oregon can’t make as many as they did in the first.
— Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) March 22, 2021
And by doing more, Fran has to take that upon himself here, too. Not going to name names, but it’s very clear this is an aggressive-style matchup for certain players — and most definitely not a good one for others. I get the loyalty and putting years into the program, but yeah.
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 22, 2021
When we get nothing on both ends of the floor from three starters it’s clear what we should do. The bench deserves the minutes. And they’re a better matchup.
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) March 22, 2021
