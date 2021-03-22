Iowa trails Oregon by 10 at halftime despite Luka Garza’s 22 first-half points

Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) blocks the shot attempt by Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — Luka Garza tied Monday’s Iowa-Oregon Round of 32 NCAA Tournament matchup at 46-46 with 2:10 remaining in the first half. But the Ducks responded with a 10-0 run to end the half to lead the Hawkeyes, 56-46, at halftime.

Oregon hit its final five field goals of the half and shot 59 percent from the field (50 percent from 3-point range) in the first half. Iowa hit 52 percent of its first-half field goals, but only hit 3-of-11 3-point attempts.

Garza leads all scorers with 22 first-half points. The 6-foot-11 senior is feasting on the Ducks, whose tallest starters stands at 6-foot-6. Garza is shooting 8-of-10 from the floor so far. Four Oregon players are in double figures. Iowa’s bench is responsible for 17 points, led by Patrick McCaffery with eight points off the bench. Oregon’s bench has yet to score.

