Watch: Jordan Bohannon discusses his role in the #NotNCAAProperty movement

Bohannon and other players in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament have been speaking out on social media in an effort to bring awareness to their fight for compensation.
March 21, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Bohannon is one of several players in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament who has been vocal on social media throughout the weekend as part of the #NotNCAAProperty campaign.
Bohannon and his colleagues are fighting for student-athlete compensation and are using their platform to try and set up a meeting with NCAA President Mark Emmert about the topic.
The senior point guard addressed his role in the campaign on Sunday ahead of Iowa’s Round of 32 meeting with Oregon.
Watch: Jordan Bohannon discusses his part in the #NotNCAAProperty movement. pic.twitter.com/i5kst5G7Id
— Daily Iowan Sports (@DISportsDesk) March 21, 2021
