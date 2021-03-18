Rapid Recap: Iowa wrestling wraps up Session 1A of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Iowa wrestling went 5-0 in Session 1A of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Thursday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri.

Iowa’s Max Murin struggles for top position against Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett during the opening session of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Lovett won the match by major decision. The Hawkeyes ended the first session with a team score of 75.5, putting them in first ahead of second place, Nebraska, with a score of 63.

ST. LOUIS — Five Hawkeye wrestlers took the mat in Session 1A of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Thursday. On the session, Iowa went 5-0.

Results:

125-pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) win via technical fall over No. 32 Patrick McCormick (Virginia), 17-1.

133-pounds: No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) win via technical fall over No. 29 Paul Bianchi (Arkansas-Little Rock), 19-4.

141-pounds: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) win via technical fall over No. 32 Cayden Rooks (Indiana), 20-5.

149-pounds: No. 12 Max Murin (Iowa) win via decision over No. 21 Graham Rooks (Indiana), 8-7.

157-pounds: No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) win via major decision over No. 28 Caleb Licking (Nebraska), 10-2.

Session 1B of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships begins at 1 p.m. Wrestlers weighing in at 165 pounds, 174 pounds, 184 pounds, 197 pounds, and 285 pounds will wrestle in Session 1B.

Seniors Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer, sophomore Nelson Brands, junior Jacob Warner, and sophomore Tony Cassioppi will hit the mat for Iowa in Session 1B.