Rapid Recap: Iowa wrestling wraps up Session 1A of the NCAA Wrestling Championships
Iowa wrestling went 5-0 in Session 1A of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Thursday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri.
March 18, 2021
ST. LOUIS — Five Hawkeye wrestlers took the mat in Session 1A of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Thursday. On the session, Iowa went 5-0.
Results:
125-pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) win via technical fall over No. 32 Patrick McCormick (Virginia), 17-1.
33-seconds is all it took @LeeSpencerlee36 to get the TF and move on! #NCAAWrestling x 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/M8hRFti1Wt
— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 18, 2021
133-pounds: No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) win via technical fall over No. 29 Paul Bianchi (Arkansas-Little Rock), 19-4.
141-pounds: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) win via technical fall over No. 32 Cayden Rooks (Indiana), 20-5.
149-pounds: No. 12 Max Murin (Iowa) win via decision over No. 21 Graham Rooks (Indiana), 8-7.
157-pounds: No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) win via major decision over No. 28 Caleb Licking (Nebraska), 10-2.
Session 1B of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships begins at 1 p.m. Wrestlers weighing in at 165 pounds, 174 pounds, 184 pounds, 197 pounds, and 285 pounds will wrestle in Session 1B.
Seniors Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer, sophomore Nelson Brands, junior Jacob Warner, and sophomore Tony Cassioppi will hit the mat for Iowa in Session 1B.
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Austin Hanson is the Sports Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa studying...