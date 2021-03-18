Preview: Iowa’s NCAA Wrestling Championships Session II matchups

All 10 of Iowa’s wrestlers advanced to Session II of the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Thursday. The Hawkeyes’ Session II bouts begin at 5 p.m.

Mar 18, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Austin Desanto wrestles Little Rock Trojans wrestler Paul Bianchi during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — For the first time since 1992, all 10 of Iowa’s wrestlers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Ahead of Session II’s 5 p.m. start time Thursday, The Daily Iowan previews the Hawkeyes’ matchups.

125-pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. No. 17 Killian Cardinale (West Virginia)

Lee is 7-0 this season

All of Lee’s wins have come via technical fall or pin

Cardinale transferred to West Virginia from Old Dominion

Cardinale is 12-4 this season

133-pounds: No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. No. 20 Ryan Sullivan (West Virginia)

DeSanto is 7-1 this season

DeSanto has won via technical fall four times this season

Sullivan is 7-4 this season

Sullivan is a redshirt freshman

141-pounds: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) vs. No. 16 Cole Matthews (Pittsburgh)

Eierman transferred to Iowa from Missouri after the 2018-19 season

Eierman is 8-0 this season

Eierman was a three-time All-American at Missouri

Matthews is 6-5 this season

Matthews is a sophomore

149-pounds: No. 12 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. No. 5 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska)

Lovett defeated Murin as a No. 7 seed in the first round of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Lovett is 8-1 this season

Murin is 4-3 this season.

157-pounds: No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) vs. No. 12 Brady Berge (Penn State)

The only dual between Iowa and Penn State in 2021 — scheduled for Feb. 12 — was canceled because of COVID-19, so Berge and Young have yet to meet this season.

Young is 5-1

Young finished the 2021 Big Ten Championships in second place

Berge is 8-3 this season

165-pounds: No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) vs. No. 17 Thomas Bullard (North Carolina State)

Marinelli is the 2021 Big Ten Champion at 165-pounds

Marinelli is 5-0 this season.

Marinelli tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Iowa’s Jan. 31 matchup with Illinois

Bullard is 5-5 this season

Bullard is a senior

174-pounds: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) vs. No. 17 Benjamin Pasiuk (Army)

Kemerer is the 2021 Big Ten Champion at 174-pounds

Kemerer is 7-0 this season

Kemerer’s first season at Iowa was 2015-16

Pasiuk is 5-0 this season

Pasiuk is a freshman

184-pounds: No. 12 Nelson Brands (Iowa) vs. No. 5 Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech)

Brands is 7-4 this season

Brands is the son of Iowa’s associate head coach Terry Brands

Bolen is 9-1 this season

197-pounds: No 5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. No. 21 Lucas Davison (Northwestern)

Warner is a junior

Warner is a two-time All-American

Warner is 8-2 this season

Davison is 7-3

The only matchup of the season between Iowa and Northwestern in 2021 — scheduled for Feb. 19 — was canceled because of COVID-19.

285-pounds: No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. No. 21 Tate Orndorff (Ohio State)