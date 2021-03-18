Preview: Iowa’s NCAA Wrestling Championships Session II matchups
All 10 of Iowa’s wrestlers advanced to Session II of the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Thursday. The Hawkeyes’ Session II bouts begin at 5 p.m.
March 18, 2021
ST. LOUIS — For the first time since 1992, all 10 of Iowa’s wrestlers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
Ahead of Session II’s 5 p.m. start time Thursday, The Daily Iowan previews the Hawkeyes’ matchups.
125-pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. No. 17 Killian Cardinale (West Virginia)
- Lee is 7-0 this season
- All of Lee’s wins have come via technical fall or pin
- Cardinale transferred to West Virginia from Old Dominion
- Cardinale is 12-4 this season
133-pounds: No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. No. 20 Ryan Sullivan (West Virginia)
- DeSanto is 7-1 this season
- DeSanto has won via technical fall four times this season
- Sullivan is 7-4 this season
- Sullivan is a redshirt freshman
141-pounds: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) vs. No. 16 Cole Matthews (Pittsburgh)
- Eierman transferred to Iowa from Missouri after the 2018-19 season
- Eierman is 8-0 this season
- Eierman was a three-time All-American at Missouri
- Matthews is 6-5 this season
- Matthews is a sophomore
149-pounds: No. 12 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. No. 5 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska)
- Lovett defeated Murin as a No. 7 seed in the first round of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships.
- Lovett is 8-1 this season
- Murin is 4-3 this season.
157-pounds: No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) vs. No. 12 Brady Berge (Penn State)
- The only dual between Iowa and Penn State in 2021 — scheduled for Feb. 12 — was canceled because of COVID-19, so Berge and Young have yet to meet this season.
- Young is 5-1
- Young finished the 2021 Big Ten Championships in second place
- Berge is 8-3 this season
165-pounds: No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) vs. No. 17 Thomas Bullard (North Carolina State)
- Marinelli is the 2021 Big Ten Champion at 165-pounds
- Marinelli is 5-0 this season.
- Marinelli tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Iowa’s Jan. 31 matchup with Illinois
- Bullard is 5-5 this season
- Bullard is a senior
174-pounds: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) vs. No. 17 Benjamin Pasiuk (Army)
- Kemerer is the 2021 Big Ten Champion at 174-pounds
- Kemerer is 7-0 this season
- Kemerer’s first season at Iowa was 2015-16
- Pasiuk is 5-0 this season
- Pasiuk is a freshman
184-pounds: No. 12 Nelson Brands (Iowa) vs. No. 5 Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech)
- Brands is 7-4 this season
- Brands is the son of Iowa’s associate head coach Terry Brands
- Bolen is 9-1 this season
197-pounds: No 5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. No. 21 Lucas Davison (Northwestern)
- Warner is a junior
- Warner is a two-time All-American
- Warner is 8-2 this season
- Davison is 7-3
- The only matchup of the season between Iowa and Northwestern in 2021 — scheduled for Feb. 19 — was canceled because of COVID-19.
285-pounds: No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. No. 21 Tate Orndorff (Ohio State)
- Cassioppi is 8-2 this season
- Cassioppi defeated Orndorff via pin during the 2021 Big Ten Championships
- Cassioppi finished in third place at the 2021 Big Ten Championships
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Austin Hanson is the Sports Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa studying...