Johnson County Board of Supervisors introduces proposed budget for fiscal year 2022

The county could see an increase in outstanding debt for the first time in ten years if the budget is approved

Chairperson Rod Sullivan reads the agenda during the Johnson County Board of Supervisors Work Session meeting that was held online at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Johnson County could see a climb in outstanding debt for the first time in ten years if the fiscal year 2022 budget is approved.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors began the process of discussing the proposed county budget for fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday.

If approved, the new budget would include increased funding for infrastructure projects, conservation initiatives, public services, affordable housing, and other forms of financial support for organizations throughout the county.

Upon passing the new budget, the outstanding debt for Johnson County in FY2022 would climb for the first time in ten years, rising by 0.3 percent to a total amount of $9,602,400.

Even with this increase, the county’s total debt would still fall well below Johnson County’s statutory limit of about $805 million.

The proposed budget would identify an estimated $21.9 million in expenditures that qualify for financing. Around $11.2 million would be allocated for various capital projects, equipment, and technology, and an estimated $8.0 million would go to financial support for the county’s non-profit partners, agencies, and other government entities.

Affordable housing, and the Historic Poor Farm projects and operations, will receive $680,000 and $1,566,800 in funding respectively.

Millions of dollars would also be allocated toward constructing and maintaining recreational trails and roads throughout the county. This includes $2.1 million borrowed for funding conservation projects, as well as $5.8 million for road maintenance and construction.

The proposed budget would also funnel funds specifically toward rural areas of the county, giving financial support to rural facilities such as libraries and animal shelters.

Many of the supervisors said as Johnson County’s economy and population continue to grow, there has been increased demand for certain public services like ambulances. According to the budget presentation, there has been a 5 percent increase in service calls over the last five years.

The budget for fiscal year 2022 addresses the shortage in ambulance services by proposing an increase in ambulance staff by five members, while also adding 12 hours of ambulance service for a five-day week.

The board of supervisors will vote on the proposed budget at its formal meeting on March 25.