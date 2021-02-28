Iowa City Police asking for community’s help in search for missing person

21-year-old Siraj White-Wright was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

Photo+of+Siraj+White-Wright

Photo of Siraj White-Wright

Rylee Wilson, News Editor
February 28, 2021

Iowa City Police are searching for 21-year-old Siraj White-Wright, who was reported missing on Feb. 27. 

White-Wright was reported missing from his home on Plaen View Drive around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Security camera footage shows White-Wright crossing the street at the intersection of Highway 218 and McCollister Boulevard at 4:29 p.m. on Saturday. 

According to a press release, White-Wright is autistic and non-verbal. He left home on foot. He was described as 6 feet tall, weighing 115 pounds, and wearing a blue v-neck sweater, jeans, and no coat. 

Anyone who sees White-Wright or has information about the case is asked to call the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center or 911. 

Facebook Comments