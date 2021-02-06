Wind Chill Warning in effect as temperatures dip well below zero

The National Weather Service has issued the warning from 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 12 p.m. Sunday. Wind chill is possible to be as low as -35 degrees and cause frostbite in 10 minutes.

Several students are seen walking on the University of Iowa campus on Feb. 4 after a snowstorm rolled through earlier that day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 and lasting through 12 p.m. Feb. 7. Wind chill is possible to be as low as -35 degrees.

Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Angie Reams stated in an email to the University of Iowa community that temperatures are expected to dip below zero not just today, but well into next week.

With the low temperatures that Johnson County is expecting, frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes, Reams said.

She advised students to use good judgement and limit time spent outdoors, as well as avoid unnecessary travel during this time.

When it is cold it is important to remember to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and stay dry to keep yourself warm, Reams said.

The UI Police also posted on Twitter, warning the university community of the cold temperatures and advising students, faculty, and staff to avoid travel if possible.

This Wind Chill Advisory comes after Iowa City and other areas in Eastern Iowa were blasted with the second snow storm of the year. Residents in Iowa City received around 6 to 9 inches of snow.

If classes are canceled, the university will issue a Hawk Alert and post the cancelation to the UI Homepage, the UI Emergency Information website, and its Twitter account, she said.

If travel is necessary, NITE RIDE late night transportation service operated by the UI Department of Public Safety is available for all UI students free of charge from 10pm to 5am, said in a Hawk Alert sent out earlier today.

Cambus will also be running but it is important to check for weather-related detours or delays, Reams said.

The UI Parking and Transportation Department offers free jump-start service for employees, students, and visitors parked on the UI’s main campus, she said.

Students, faculty, and staff seeking more information are advised to visit the university’s Extreme Weather Protocol on the UI Department of Public Safety website.