On the Line: Bowl Edition
There’s no Iowa bowl game, but the DI sports staff still picked other matchups from bowl season.
December 29, 2020
Cheez-It Bowl — No. 21 Oklahoma State vs. No. 18 Miami
Robert Read, Pregame Editor (21-20): Oklahoma State — Another Miami letdown.
Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (26-15): Miami — Oklahoma State is the quintessential Big 12 phony.
Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (21-20): Oklahoma State — I love Cheez-Its.
Chris Werner, Football Reporter (25-16): Oklahoma State — The last time I picked Miami the ‘Canes lost by 36 points.
Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (21-20): Miami — THE U.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (26-15): Miami — Canes win close to home.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (27-14): Oklahoma State — Hurricane season is over.
Cotton Bowl — No. 7 Florida vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Read: Florida — Shouldn’t have thrown the shoe.
Hanson: Florida — It’s amazing how one shoe can impact the CFP.
Goffin: Florida — The Gators almost beat the Crimson Tide.
Werner: Florida — In Trask I trust.
Overton: Florida — SEC vs. Big 12, I mean’ c’mon.
Bohnenkamp: Florida — Gators were good all season.
Brummond: Oklahoma — Sooners playing as well as any team right now.
Liberty Bowl — West Virginia vs. Army
Read: Army — The Golden Knights deserved to be invited to a bowl sooner.
Hanson: Army — The Knights go from near bowl snub to Liberty Bowl champs.
Goffin: Army — Very fitting that Army is playing in the Liberty Bowl.
Werner: Army — Go Army beat West Virginia.
Overton: Army — How am I supposed to root against America?
Bohnenkamp: Army — A good team that was almost left out.
Brummond: West Virginia — Glad Army is getting this bowl game, but not a good matchup for them.
Peach Bowl — No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Cincinnati
Read: Cincinnati — The Bearcats feel disrespected.
Hanson: Cincinnati — The Bearcats prove Group of Five teams deserve a seat at the CFP table.
Goffin: Georgia — The Bearcats are no Central Florida.
Werner: Cincinnati — National champs in my book.
Overton: Cincinnati — A team that deserved better vs. a team that deserved worse.
Bohnenkamp: Cincinnati — Bearcats finish their big year.
Brummond: Georgia — I wanted to pick Cincy, but Georgia is the safe bet.
Citrus Bowl — Auburn vs. No. 14 Northwestern
Read: Northwestern — Can we see a Wildcat-Hawkeye rematch instead?
Hanson: Northwestern — The Wildcats still aren’t my Big Ten West champions.
Goffin: Auburn — Auburn and Northwestern fans are very different.
Werner: Northwestern — Does anyone really hate Pat Fitzgerald?
Overton: Northwestern — Big Ten vs. everyone.
Bohnenkamp: Northwestern — Cats’ defense is too tough.
Brummond: Northwestern — Auburn doesn’t rally around its fired coach.
Rose Bowl, CFP Semifinal — No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Alabama
Read: Alabama — Here we go again.
Hanson: Alabama — Haven’t we seen this movie before?
Goffin: Alabama — Nick Saban finds himself at the top again.
Werner: Alabama — The Irish got lucky to be in this game.
Overton: Alabama — LOL.
Bohnenkamp: Alabama — A playoff mismatch.
Brummond: Alabama — This is too familiar.
Sugar Bowl, CFP Semifinal — No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson
Read: Clemson — Here we go again, again.
Hanson: Clemson — Shame on Dabo for disgracing the Big Ten.
Goffin: Clemson — Dabo Swinney was right to rank Ohio State No. 11.
Werner: Clemson — Trevor Lawrence is already a top-15 NFL quarterback.
Overton: Clemson — OK, but not this Big Ten team.
Bohnenkamp: Clemson — Tigers got hot at the end.
Brummond: Clemson — This, too, is too familiar.
Fiesta Bowl — No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 10 Iowa State
Read: Iowa State — Wish there was a CyHawk game this year.
Hanson: Iowa State — The Cyclones were always CFP pretenders.
Goffin: Iowa State — The Pac-12 had football this season?
Werner: Iowa State — I would have picked Oregon but I actually care about my On the Line record.
Overton: Iowa State — I mean, at least they have a game.
Bohnenkamp: Iowa State — Big stage for the Cyclones.
Brummond: Iowa State — Cyclones best season ever.
Orange Bowl — No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina
Read: Texas A&M — Shouldn’t have lost by four scores to Alabama.
Hanson: North Carolina — The Tar Heels have been overrated all year.
Goffin: Texas A&M — I want to hear those midnight yells.
Werner: North Carolina — Last time I picked the Tar Heels, they beat Miami by 36 points.
Overton: North Carolina — I can’t root against Mack Brown.
Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M — Aggies should be in the CFP.
Brummond: Texas A&M — Aggies should have been in the playoff.