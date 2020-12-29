On the Line: Bowl Edition

There’s no Iowa bowl game, but the DI sports staff still picked other matchups from bowl season.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy looks to pass during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The Hawkeyes retained the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the fifth consecutive year, downing the Cyclones, 18-17.

Cheez-It Bowl — No. 21 Oklahoma State vs. No. 18 Miami

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (21-20): Oklahoma State — Another Miami letdown.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (26-15): Miami — Oklahoma State is the quintessential Big 12 phony.

Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (21-20): Oklahoma State — I love Cheez-Its.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (25-16): Oklahoma State — The last time I picked Miami the ‘Canes lost by 36 points.

Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (21-20): Miami — THE U.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (26-15): Miami — Canes win close to home.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (27-14): Oklahoma State — Hurricane season is over.

Cotton Bowl — No. 7 Florida vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Read: Florida — Shouldn’t have thrown the shoe.

Hanson: Florida — It’s amazing how one shoe can impact the CFP.

Goffin: Florida — The Gators almost beat the Crimson Tide.

Werner: Florida — In Trask I trust.

Overton: Florida — SEC vs. Big 12, I mean’ c’mon.

Bohnenkamp: Florida — Gators were good all season.

Brummond: Oklahoma — Sooners playing as well as any team right now.

Liberty Bowl — West Virginia vs. Army

Read: Army — The Golden Knights deserved to be invited to a bowl sooner.

Hanson: Army — The Knights go from near bowl snub to Liberty Bowl champs.

Goffin: Army — Very fitting that Army is playing in the Liberty Bowl.

Werner: Army — Go Army beat West Virginia.

Overton: Army — How am I supposed to root against America?

Bohnenkamp: Army — A good team that was almost left out.

Brummond: West Virginia — Glad Army is getting this bowl game, but not a good matchup for them.

Peach Bowl — No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Cincinnati

Read: Cincinnati — The Bearcats feel disrespected.

Hanson: Cincinnati — The Bearcats prove Group of Five teams deserve a seat at the CFP table.

Goffin: Georgia — The Bearcats are no Central Florida.

Werner: Cincinnati — National champs in my book.

Overton: Cincinnati — A team that deserved better vs. a team that deserved worse.

Bohnenkamp: Cincinnati — Bearcats finish their big year.

Brummond: Georgia — I wanted to pick Cincy, but Georgia is the safe bet.

Citrus Bowl — Auburn vs. No. 14 Northwestern

Read: Northwestern — Can we see a Wildcat-Hawkeye rematch instead?

Hanson: Northwestern — The Wildcats still aren’t my Big Ten West champions.

Goffin: Auburn — Auburn and Northwestern fans are very different.

Werner: Northwestern — Does anyone really hate Pat Fitzgerald?

Overton: Northwestern — Big Ten vs. everyone.

Bohnenkamp: Northwestern — Cats’ defense is too tough.

Brummond: Northwestern — Auburn doesn’t rally around its fired coach.

Rose Bowl, CFP Semifinal — No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Alabama

Read: Alabama — Here we go again.

Hanson: Alabama — Haven’t we seen this movie before?

Goffin: Alabama — Nick Saban finds himself at the top again.

Werner: Alabama — The Irish got lucky to be in this game.

Overton: Alabama — LOL.

Bohnenkamp: Alabama — A playoff mismatch.

Brummond: Alabama — This is too familiar.

Sugar Bowl, CFP Semifinal — No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson

Read: Clemson — Here we go again, again.

Hanson: Clemson — Shame on Dabo for disgracing the Big Ten.

Goffin: Clemson — Dabo Swinney was right to rank Ohio State No. 11.

Werner: Clemson — Trevor Lawrence is already a top-15 NFL quarterback.

Overton: Clemson — OK, but not this Big Ten team.

Bohnenkamp: Clemson — Tigers got hot at the end.

Brummond: Clemson — This, too, is too familiar.

Fiesta Bowl — No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 10 Iowa State

Read: Iowa State — Wish there was a CyHawk game this year.

Hanson: Iowa State — The Cyclones were always CFP pretenders.

Goffin: Iowa State — The Pac-12 had football this season?

Werner: Iowa State — I would have picked Oregon but I actually care about my On the Line record.

Overton: Iowa State — I mean, at least they have a game.

Bohnenkamp: Iowa State — Big stage for the Cyclones.

Brummond: Iowa State — Cyclones best season ever.

Orange Bowl — No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina

Read: Texas A&M — Shouldn’t have lost by four scores to Alabama.

Hanson: North Carolina — The Tar Heels have been overrated all year.

Goffin: Texas A&M — I want to hear those midnight yells.

Werner: North Carolina — Last time I picked the Tar Heels, they beat Miami by 36 points.

Overton: North Carolina — I can’t root against Mack Brown.

Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M — Aggies should be in the CFP.

Brummond: Texas A&M — Aggies should have been in the playoff.