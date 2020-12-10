On the Line: Week 8 game picks

The DI football staff picks the Iowa-Wisconsin game and other matchups from around college football.

Katie Goodale/Daily Iowan via USA TODAY Network

Saturday Dec. 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) overthrows a pass towards the endzone during the second quarter of the Iowa v. Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium.

DI Staff
December 10, 2020

No. 16 Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (17-16): Iowa — It’s about time.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (20-13): Iowa — Time to party like it’s 2015.

Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (18-15): Iowa — My dad lived in Wisconsin when the Badgers were bad.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (23-10): Iowa — Daviyon Nixon is out for Badger blood.

Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (17-16): Iowa — Why stop at five?

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (22-11): Iowa — Hawkeyes finally break through against the Badgers.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (23-10): Iowa —  Give Keith Duncan all the FGs.

Guest picker —  Rachel Schilke, News Editor: Iowa — Hawks every time.

 

Minnesota vs. Nebraska

Read: Nebraska — I’m just here for the late timeouts and the sideline clapping.

Hanson: Minnesota — The boat still floats.

Goffin: Nebraska — I want Omaha Steaks now.

Werner: Minnesota — Eh, flip a coin,

Overton: Nebraska — No fan deserves to be this sad.

Bohnenkamp: Nebraska — I guess I have to pick someone, so it’s the Huskers.

Brummond: Nebraska — I need to shower after picking this one.

Schilke: Minnesota — Sorry Dad.

 

No. 17 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Miami

Read: Miami — U know it.

Hanson: North Carolina — Michael Jordan > Michael Irvin.

Goffin: Miami — It’s actually a tough school to get into.

Werner: Miami — Same, how well can you play against the ‘Canes? Not well enough.

Overton: Miami — Whatever happened to the turnover chain?

Bohnenkamp: Miami — Always tough to play the Hurricanes at home.

Brummond: Miami — Hurricane season is not quite over.

Schilke: Miami — I mean I prefer Orlando, but Miami is fine.

 

Army vs. Navy

Read: Navy — I LOVE option football.

Hanson: Army — Army run’s Kirk Ferentz’s ideal offense. No passes.

Goffin: Army — I support America’s armed forces.

Werner: Navy — Thank you for your service.

Overton: Army — Choosing between these teams is like choosing a favorite parent.

Bohnenkamp: Navy — A coin-flip game.

Brummond: Army — A rare home game in this historic rivalry.

Schilke: Army — Hopefully the flexbone formation secures you a win.

