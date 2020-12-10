On the Line: Week 8 game picks
The DI football staff picks the Iowa-Wisconsin game and other matchups from around college football.
December 10, 2020
No. 16 Iowa vs. Wisconsin
Robert Read, Pregame Editor (17-16): Iowa — It’s about time.
Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (20-13): Iowa — Time to party like it’s 2015.
Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (18-15): Iowa — My dad lived in Wisconsin when the Badgers were bad.
Chris Werner, Football Reporter (23-10): Iowa — Daviyon Nixon is out for Badger blood.
Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (17-16): Iowa — Why stop at five?
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (22-11): Iowa — Hawkeyes finally break through against the Badgers.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (23-10): Iowa — Give Keith Duncan all the FGs.
Guest picker — Rachel Schilke, News Editor: Iowa — Hawks every time.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska
Read: Nebraska — I’m just here for the late timeouts and the sideline clapping.
Hanson: Minnesota — The boat still floats.
Goffin: Nebraska — I want Omaha Steaks now.
Werner: Minnesota — Eh, flip a coin,
Overton: Nebraska — No fan deserves to be this sad.
Bohnenkamp: Nebraska — I guess I have to pick someone, so it’s the Huskers.
Brummond: Nebraska — I need to shower after picking this one.
Schilke: Minnesota — Sorry Dad.
No. 17 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Miami
Read: Miami — U know it.
Hanson: North Carolina — Michael Jordan > Michael Irvin.
Goffin: Miami — It’s actually a tough school to get into.
Werner: Miami — Same, how well can you play against the ‘Canes? Not well enough.
Overton: Miami — Whatever happened to the turnover chain?
Bohnenkamp: Miami — Always tough to play the Hurricanes at home.
Brummond: Miami — Hurricane season is not quite over.
Schilke: Miami — I mean I prefer Orlando, but Miami is fine.
Army vs. Navy
Read: Navy — I LOVE option football.
Hanson: Army — Army run’s Kirk Ferentz’s ideal offense. No passes.
Goffin: Army — I support America’s armed forces.
Werner: Navy — Thank you for your service.
Overton: Army — Choosing between these teams is like choosing a favorite parent.
Bohnenkamp: Navy — A coin-flip game.
Brummond: Army — A rare home game in this historic rivalry.
Schilke: Army — Hopefully the flexbone formation secures you a win.