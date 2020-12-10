Around the Big Ten Week 8: Where to watch the Iowa-Wisconsin football game.
“Can COVID-19 be declared the winner of the Big Ten?”
December 10, 2020
Big Ten Power Rankings:
- Ohio State
The Buckeyes aren’t CFP material. There, I said it.
- Indiana
No Penix, no problem.
- Northwestern
Not my Big Ten West champion.
- Iowa
We all know this is the team that should’ve won the Big Ten West this year.
- Wisconsin
It’s week eight of the Big Ten football season, and Wisconsin is 2-2.
- Maryland
Maryland hasn’t played enough games to even qualify for an eye test.
- Minnesota
CAUTION: NO TEAMS WITH A WINNING RECORD BEYOND THIS POINT
- Illinois
I thought this team was dangerous. Last weekend’s game has proven me so wrong.
- Nebraska
Painful to put the Cornhuskers this high.
- Purdue
How did Iowa lose to this team?
- Rutgers
Sing us a song, you’re the Schiano man.
- Michigan State
SPARTY ON!? Nah, SPARTY OFF.
- Penn State
Thankfully, we AREN’T Penn State.
- Michigan
What are the Wolverines waiting for? Fire Jim Harbaugh already.
Big Ten Matchups:
Michigan State @ Penn State
11 a.m. | ABC
Both of these teams have supplied Iowa fans with a great deal of scar tissue in the last five years or so, but not this season.
Minnesota @ Nebraska
11 a.m. | FS1
File this game under, “Matchups between two programs that think they’re better than they actually are.”
Illinois @ No. 14 Northwestern
11 a.m. | ESPN 2
Illinois will probably win this game just to keep the Hawkeyes and their fans asking “what if” until next season rolls around.
Rutgers at Maryland
11 a.m. | BTN
Do people actually acknowledge that these two schools are in the Big Ten? Should these institutions be in the Big Ten? These are the questions I need answered.
No. 16 Wisconsin @ No. 19 Iowa
2:30 p.m. | FS1
This game should’ve been a primetime showdown for a Big Ten West title. Instead, it features a Badger team that’s ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game and an Iowa team that can’t win the West.
Canceled:
Michigan @ No. 14 Ohio State
Purdue @ Indiana
