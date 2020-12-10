Around the Big Ten Week 8: Where to watch the Iowa-Wisconsin football game.

“Can COVID-19 be declared the winner of the Big Ten?”

Head Coach Kirk Ferentz and Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz are seen without masks during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20. Many Iowa Coaches wore Gaitor face guards, which the CDC has suggested is not as effective against the spread of COVID-19 as a regular mask.

Big Ten Power Rankings:

Ohio State

The Buckeyes aren’t CFP material. There, I said it.

Indiana

No Penix, no problem.

Northwestern

Not my Big Ten West champion.

Iowa

We all know this is the team that should’ve won the Big Ten West this year.

Wisconsin

It’s week eight of the Big Ten football season, and Wisconsin is 2-2.

Maryland

Maryland hasn’t played enough games to even qualify for an eye test.

Minnesota

CAUTION: NO TEAMS WITH A WINNING RECORD BEYOND THIS POINT

Illinois

I thought this team was dangerous. Last weekend’s game has proven me so wrong.

Nebraska

Painful to put the Cornhuskers this high.

Purdue

How did Iowa lose to this team?

Rutgers

Sing us a song, you’re the Schiano man.

Michigan State

SPARTY ON!? Nah, SPARTY OFF.

Penn State

Thankfully, we AREN’T Penn State.

Michigan

What are the Wolverines waiting for? Fire Jim Harbaugh already.

Big Ten Matchups:

Michigan State @ Penn State

11 a.m. | ABC

Both of these teams have supplied Iowa fans with a great deal of scar tissue in the last five years or so, but not this season.

Minnesota @ Nebraska

11 a.m. | FS1

File this game under, “Matchups between two programs that think they’re better than they actually are.”

Illinois @ No. 14 Northwestern

11 a.m. | ESPN 2

Illinois will probably win this game just to keep the Hawkeyes and their fans asking “what if” until next season rolls around.

Rutgers at Maryland

11 a.m. | BTN

Do people actually acknowledge that these two schools are in the Big Ten? Should these institutions be in the Big Ten? These are the questions I need answered.

No. 16 Wisconsin @ No. 19 Iowa

2:30 p.m. | FS1

This game should’ve been a primetime showdown for a Big Ten West title. Instead, it features a Badger team that’s ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game and an Iowa team that can’t win the West.

Canceled:

Michigan @ No. 14 Ohio State

Purdue @ Indiana