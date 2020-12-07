Iowa defensive back Julius Brents enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The redshirt sophomore is the fifth Iowa player to enter the portal since the start of the 2020 season.

Iowa defensive back Julius Brents pushes past Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook during Iowa’s game at Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday, October 13, 2018. The Hawkeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-16.

Iowa defensive back Julius Brents has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, becoming the fifth Hawkeye to enter the portal since the start of the 2020 season.

The Des Moines Register first reported Brents’ decision. Brents joins running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Juedy, wide receiver Calvin Lockett, and defensive back Daraun McKinney as Iowa players that have entered the portal this season.

Unlike the other four, Brents has seen significant playing time over the course of his Hawkeye career. The redshirt sophomore worked his way into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2018, starting at corner for a five-game stretch.

A 6-foot-2 cornerback, Brents finished the 2018 season with 13 tackles, three passes defended, and one interception. The Indianapolis saw less playing time down the stretch of that season, but was set up to be a contributing member of the Hawkeye secondary in 2019. Brents missed the first four games of that season with a knee injury he dealt with in fall camp. Eventually, Brents took a redshirt season as he continued to battle the injury.

Brents has not started a game this season, and only sees the field in a reserve roll or on special teams.