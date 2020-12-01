The Big Ten is already shaping into one of the most competitive conferences in 2020-21. Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, and even Rutgers appear to be Big Ten title contenders.

However, Wisconsin may be the most equipped to go the distance in what could be a chaotic season.

Not much has changed for Badger basketball since the conclusion of the hyper-competitive 2019-20 season. All five of Wisconsin’s 2020-21 starters are seniors — including big man Nate Reuvers. Reuvers will be an important cog in Wisconsin’s offense and defense. Last season, Reuvers averaged 13 points and two blocks per game.

Forward Micah Potter will also be a difference maker on both ends of the floor. In 2019-20, Potter led the Badgers in rebounding. He also registered 10 points per game.

Brad Davison will be back in Wisconsin’s starting lineup as well. While he only averaged 5.5 points and four rebounds per game last season, Davison adds a level of value to the Badgers’ lineup that isn’t recorded on the stat sheet. Davison’s gritty mentality, physical defense, trash talk, and swagger always make an impact on games, even if those intangible things don’t appear in post-game box scores.

The Badgers’ lockdown defense coupled with their numerous weapons on offense make them a dangerous opponent for any team this season.

With players like sophomore forward Tyler Wahl and senior D’Mitrik Trice at their disposal, the Badgers also figure to have the depth needed to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, especially in a season that will be heavily impacted by COVID-19.

The Badgers snuck up on teams across the Big Ten last year. That won’t be the case this season, as Wisconsin should be the favorite to win a Big Ten title.