Iowa football ranked No. 19 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Hawkeyes jumped up five spots from last week.

Iowa tackle Alaric Jackson throws a block during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras was only sacked once on the day.

After defeating Nebraska 26-20 on Black Friday to improve to 4-2 on the season, the Iowa football team is ranked No. 19 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 24 in last week’s rankings, the first of the 2020 season. Iowa started the season off 0-2, but has won its last four games.

Alabama is the top team in this week’s rankings. Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State round out the top four. Iowa State is ranked No. 9, the highest of any Big 12 team. The other Big Ten teams in the rankings, other than Ohio State and Iowa, include No. 12 Indiana, No. 14 Northwestern, and No. 16 Wisconsin.

Here are the complete rankings from this week:

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through November 28. Is your team in? 👀 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/OCo0ZWwzlW — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 2, 2020

Iowa competes against Illinois in Champaign at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.