Clark named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Caitlin Clark runs the ball down the court during the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball season opener again Northern Iowa on Nov. 25, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated Northern Iowa 96-81.

Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark has been named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week per a conference release. She shares the honor with Maryland forward Angel Reese – who averaged 17 points, 8.7 rebounds, and two blocks per game in the Terrapins’ first three bouts in 2020.

Clark garnered conference-wide attention after a dazzling performance against Northern Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Nov. 25. The freshman scored 27 points, corralled eight rebounds, dished out four assists, and registered three steals as the Hawkeyes downed the Panthers, 91-86, to extend their home winning streak to 37.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native’s 27-point debut is believed to be the best of any Big Ten freshman since Illinois’ Robin Preacely’s 27-point performance against Illinois State in 1992. Clark’s debut is also believed to be the best of any Big Ten player overall since Maryland junior Eleanna Christinaki scored 32 points in her first appearance on Big Ten hardwood.

McKenna Warnock was the last Hawkeye to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. She earned the honor on Jan. 27, 2020.

Clark was the nation’s fourth-ranked women’s basketball prospect in high school per ESPN, and her next opportunity to showcase her talents will come Dec. 2 in Des Moines as the Hawkeyes battle Drake at 6 p.m.